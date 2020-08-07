Log in
Financial Sector Resolutions: Lessons from the CLICO, BAT & CIB Experience

08/07/2020 | 02:59pm EDT

Financial Sector Resolutions:

Lessons from the CLICO, BAT & CIB Experience

Wynnell De Landro-Robinson, Insurance Sector Advisor

Ingrid Stewart, Specialist Advisor

Michelle Assing, Senior Examiner

August 7, 2020

www.central-bank.org.tt;email: info@central-bank.org.tt

1

© Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago, 2020

Financial Sector Resolutions:

Lessons from the CLICO, BAT & CIB Experience

2

  • Project 8 of the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago's Strategic Plan 2016/17-2020/21 (available on our website: www.central-bank.org.tt) involved finalization of the CLICO Resolution.
  • A component of this project is "Assess legal and other lessons learnt and adjust processes accordingly."
  • This presentation by Central Bank staff summarizes the main lessons from the resolution experience to date and will form an important guide for the future.
  • The Central Bank welcomes comments and suggestions as we aim to improve our contribution to financial stability in Trinidad and Tobago.

Overview

3

  1. Brief History
  1. CLF Structure
  1. Regulatory Issues and Actions IV. Resolution Plan
  1. Lessons Learnt

VI. Looking back, moving forward

I. Brief History

4

Year

Event

1936

Mr. Cyril Duprey established the first locally owned insurance company incorporated in Trinidad and Tobago, Colonial

Life Insurance Company (CLICO). Operations began June 01, 1937 offering industrial insurance.

1946

CLICO established branch offices in Grenada, Guyana, Antigua, Barbados, St. Vincent, St. Kitts and St. Lucia with

subsidiaries and investments in financial sector businesses, in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean region.

1958

CLICO entered the field of Group Insurance and grew to become the major group carrier in the country. Its services

were further expanded with the formulation of Colonial Fire and General Insurance Company.

1988

Chairmanship of CLICO was handed over to Mr. Lawrence Duprey. Thereafter, the company began to further diversify

its activities.

1988

Colonial Trust and Financial Company Limited was incorporated under the Companies Ordinance and changed its name

in January 1991.

1991

Clico Investment Bank (CIB) was licensed under the Financial Institutions Act.

1993

The holding company, CL Financial Limited (CLF) was established.

1997

CLF acquired 77% shareholding of British American Insurance Company (Trinidad) Limited (BAT) and the Head Office

moved from The Bahamas to Trinidad and Tobago.

II. CLF Structure

5

Finance and

Banking:

CIB

Real

Estate

Insurance:

CLICO, BAT

COLFIRE

CL

Communications

and Services

Financial

Energy; Agriculture and

Forestry; Manufacturing,

Retail and Distribution

III. Regulatory Issues & Actions - General

6

Inadequate corporate governance

Lack of proper risk management

Inappropriate business strategies

Excessive related party transactions

Regulatory Issues - CLICO

7

Registered as a Composite insurer under the Insurance Act to carry on Long- Term and General Insurance, as well as Mortgage business and Mutual Funds

  • Lack of corporate governance throughout the Group
  • Excessive intercompany transactions and borrowings
  • Unsustainable guarantees
  • Improper investment decisions and acquisitions
  • Explosion of expenses

Regulatory Issues - BAT

8

Registered as a Composite insurer under the Insurance Act to carry on

Long-Term and General Insurance, as well as Mortgage business

  • Inadequate corporate governance
  • Unsustainable guarantees
  • Persistent statutory fund deficits
  • Rapid growth without adequate controls

Regulatory Issues - CIB

9

Registered as a Non-Bank under the Financial Institutions Act to carry on business of a Merchant Bank, Confirming/Accepting House, Leasing Corp., Finance House/Finance Company, Mortgage Institution and Trust Company

  • Inadequate internal controls within the loan portfolio
  • Critical weaknesses in liquidity risk management
  • Significant concentration risk within deposit portfolio
  • Breaches of the FIA 1993
  • Excessive related party transactions.

Regulatory Actions by the Central Bank

10

Conducted numerous onsite examinations

Supervisory meetings convened with Senior Management and

Board

Aggressive monitoring to track implementation of remedial actions

Pursued legal actions within our regulatory authority

IV. Resolution Plan -

Phases for CLICO/BAT

11

12

Resolution Plan - Milestones for CLICO/BAT

2009

Intervention

The Central Bank

exercised its special emergency powers under section 44D of the Central Bank Act Chap. 79:02

.

Financial Support

Government (GORTT)

provided funding for

CLICO in exchange for 49.2% shareholding & preference shares. BAT received $100 M

2010

2015 Resolution Plan

2011

Monetization of Assets to

2015-2020

facilitate payment to STIPS

and mutual fund holders.

Progress the sale of the TIPs

for CLICO & BAT

Commencement

Recovery of Financial Support

of payout to STIP

CLICO has repaid

Policyholders

approx. $15.4B to

2015

GORTT through the

transfer of cash, shares &

property.

Resolution Plan - CIB

13

2009-

2010

April 2010

  • Transfer of Deposit Liabilities to First Citizens
  • Petition Court to Wind Up CIB
  • Wind up Order Granted, DIC Appointed as Liquidator,

October

2011

2018

Revocation of Licence by Central Bank

  • First and Second Distributions by DIC to Creditors

V. Lessons Learnt

14

1. Ensure quality

2. Be prepared to

analytics

deal with a Crisis

5. Appoint the right

6. Specialized skills

management teams

are necessary

9. Expect high legal and associated costs

3. Work through legislative gaps

7. Close collaboration with fiscal authorities

is essential

10. Resolution details should be meticulously

documented

4. Effective communication is

crucial

8. Coordination with other regulators is

also critical

1. Ensure quality analytics

15

Supervision of

Risk-based, comprehensive and continuous

financial institutions

Integrated approach - micro and macro issues

Stress testing

Independent, fearless, willing to act and take early action

Open channels of communication between supervisor and

institution

Strengthen technical and analytical capacity

2. Be prepared to deal with a crisis

16

National Crisis

Management Plan

Internal Crisis

Management Plan

  • Recommendation of upcoming IMF Financial Sector Assessment Program Report
  • Manage and resolve financial crises without systemic disruption
  • Involve all supervisory and resolution agencies
  • Avoid a knee jerk reaction, acting in the moment
  • Identify triggers and courses of action
  • Strengthen inter-departmental collaboration within CBTT
  • Activate designated crisis specialist team in CBTT

3. Work through legislative gaps

17

Comprehensively review legislation to rectify hindrances to timely implementation of Resolution Plans

New insurance legislation should be proclaimed as soon as possible

"Fast-track" legislative amendments if necessary

4. Effective communication is crucial

18

Who

What

When

Why

Where

Staff, stakeholders, regulators, public

Tailored to the audience, consistent

Timely, regular and as necessary

Maintain confidence in the sector

Internally, media, website

5. Appoint the right management teams

19

Develop

Judicial managers, Board of Directors,

framework for

Company management team

selection

Establish

Objectives aligned with resolution mandate

robust

governance

Accountability

Effective Oversight

6. Specialized skills are necessary

20

Wide range of highly specialized skills

  • Actuarial, accounting, finance, asset valuations, legal, IT, custodian and brokerage

Develop transparent framework for selection

A pre-approved list of professionals with solid track

records can help in expediting action

7. Close collaboration with fiscal authorities is essential

21

  • In a situation of bailout of financial institutions, public resources are often utilized.
  • The Government therefore has a responsibility to ensure that the public funds are well deployed.
  • There should therefore be close collaboration and appropriate information sharing between the Government and Central Bank.
  • At the same time the independence of the Central Bank in financial stability issues must be preserved to ensure efficiency.
  • Responsibilities can be formalized as far as practicable and communication plans coordinated to provide clear public messages to the public.

8. Coordination with other regulators is also critical

22

  • Nowadays, most financial institutions have very complex structures.
  • This means that other domestic as well as foreign regulators are involved.
  • There are potentially several complications with cross-border financial activities, including different national laws, languages etc.
  • Ongoing collaboration with other regulators builds a base for action in case of problems faced by a financial institution.
  • Memoranda of Understandings with regulators can help in information flows and taking action.

9. Expect high legal and associated costs

23

Legal challenges are almost inevitable and can be drawn out.

Parliamentary scrutiny and Commissions of Enquiry can feature depending on the scale of the problem.

Civil or criminal proceedings against managers of the entity are possible.

There is often a limited pool of appropriate independent experts - legal, forensic accounting, actuarial, IT etc.

Different legal systems and enforcement action with cross border operations complicate the scenario.

Quick turnaround of expert opinions is often required.

10. Resolution details should be meticulously documented

24

Document process for investigations, stewardship, decisions taken, rationale, personnel, expenses

Ensure safe and secure storage of information

Establish protocols for sharing information

Develop policies for transparency and consistency

VI. Looking back, moving forward….

25

Specialized

skills

Detailed record

keeping

Be prepared

Communication

Modern

legislation

Coordination

Analytics

THANK YOU.

Please send comments to info@central-bank.org.tt

26

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 18:58:03 UTC
