Financial Sector Resolutions:
Lessons from the CLICO, BAT & CIB Experience
Wynnell De Landro-Robinson, Insurance Sector Advisor
Ingrid Stewart, Specialist Advisor
Michelle Assing, Senior Examiner
August 7, 2020
Project 8 of the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago's Strategic Plan 2016/17-2020/21 (available on our website: www.central-bank.org.tt) involved finalization of the CLICO Resolution.
-
A component of this project is "Assess legal and other lessons learnt and adjust processes accordingly."
-
This presentation by Central Bank staff summarizes the main lessons from the resolution experience to date and will form an important guide for the future.
-
The Central Bank welcomes comments and suggestions as we aim to improve our contribution to financial stability in Trinidad and Tobago.
Overview
-
Brief History
-
CLF Structure
-
Regulatory Issues and Actions IV. Resolution Plan
-
Lessons Learnt
VI. Looking back, moving forward
I. Brief History
|
Year
|
Event
|
|
|
1936
|
Mr. Cyril Duprey established the first locally owned insurance company incorporated in Trinidad and Tobago, Colonial
|
Life Insurance Company (CLICO). Operations began June 01, 1937 offering industrial insurance.
|
|
|
|
1946
|
CLICO established branch offices in Grenada, Guyana, Antigua, Barbados, St. Vincent, St. Kitts and St. Lucia with
|
subsidiaries and investments in financial sector businesses, in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean region.
|
|
|
|
1958
|
CLICO entered the field of Group Insurance and grew to become the major group carrier in the country. Its services
|
were further expanded with the formulation of Colonial Fire and General Insurance Company.
|
|
1988
|
Chairmanship of CLICO was handed over to Mr. Lawrence Duprey. Thereafter, the company began to further diversify
|
its activities.
|
|
1988
|
Colonial Trust and Financial Company Limited was incorporated under the Companies Ordinance and changed its name
|
in January 1991.
|
|
1991
|
Clico Investment Bank (CIB) was licensed under the Financial Institutions Act.
|
|
|
1993
|
The holding company, CL Financial Limited (CLF) was established.
|
|
|
1997
|
CLF acquired 77% shareholding of British American Insurance Company (Trinidad) Limited (BAT) and the Head Office
|
moved from The Bahamas to Trinidad and Tobago.
|
|
|
II. CLF Structure
Finance and
Banking:
CIB
Real
Estate
Insurance:
CLICO, BAT
COLFIRE
|
CL
|
Communications
|
and Services
|
Financial
|
|
|
Energy; Agriculture and
|
|
Forestry; Manufacturing,
|
|
Retail and Distribution
III. Regulatory Issues & Actions - General
Inadequate corporate governance
Lack of proper risk management
Inappropriate business strategies
Excessive related party transactions
Regulatory Issues - CLICO
Registered as a Composite insurer under the Insurance Act to carry on Long- Term and General Insurance, as well as Mortgage business and Mutual Funds
-
Lack of corporate governance throughout the Group
-
Excessive intercompany transactions and borrowings
-
Unsustainable guarantees
-
Improper investment decisions and acquisitions
-
Explosion of expenses
8
Registered as a Composite insurer under the Insurance Act to carry on
Long-Term and General Insurance, as well as Mortgage business
-
Inadequate corporate governance
-
Unsustainable guarantees
-
Persistent statutory fund deficits
-
Rapid growth without adequate controls
9
Registered as a Non-Bank under the Financial Institutions Act to carry on business of a Merchant Bank, Confirming/Accepting House, Leasing Corp., Finance House/Finance Company, Mortgage Institution and Trust Company
-
Inadequate internal controls within the loan portfolio
-
Critical weaknesses in liquidity risk management
-
Significant concentration risk within deposit portfolio
-
Breaches of the FIA 1993
-
Excessive related party transactions.
Regulatory Actions by the Central Bank
Conducted numerous onsite examinations
Supervisory meetings convened with Senior Management and
Board
Aggressive monitoring to track implementation of remedial actions
Pursued legal actions within our regulatory authority
IV. Resolution Plan -
Phases for CLICO/BAT
Resolution Plan - Milestones for CLICO/BAT
2009
Intervention
The Central Bank
exercised its special emergency powers under section 44D of the Central Bank Act Chap. 79:02
.
Financial Support
Government (GORTT)
provided funding for
CLICO in exchange for 49.2% shareholding & preference shares. BAT received $100 M
2010
2015 Resolution Plan
|
2011
|
|
Monetization of Assets to
|
2015-2020
|
|
facilitate payment to STIPS
|
|
|
and mutual fund holders.
|
|
|
Progress the sale of the TIPs
|
|
|
|
for CLICO & BAT
|
|
Commencement
|
Recovery of Financial Support
|
|
|
of payout to STIP
|
CLICO has repaid
|
Policyholders
|
|
|
approx. $15.4B to
|
|
|
2015
|
GORTT through the
|
|
|
transfer of cash, shares &
|
|
|
|
property.
-
Transfer of Deposit Liabilities to First Citizens
-
Petition Court to Wind Up CIB
-
Wind up Order Granted, DIC Appointed as Liquidator,
Revocation of Licence by Central Bank
-
First and Second Distributions by DIC to Creditors
V. Lessons Learnt
|
1. Ensure quality
|
2. Be prepared to
|
analytics
|
deal with a Crisis
|
5. Appoint the right
|
6. Specialized skills
|
management teams
|
are necessary
9. Expect high legal and associated costs
3. Work through legislative gaps
7. Close collaboration with fiscal authorities
is essential
10. Resolution details should be meticulously
documented
4. Effective communication is
crucial
8. Coordination with other regulators is
also critical
1. Ensure quality analytics
|
Supervision of
|
Risk-based, comprehensive and continuous
|
financial institutions
|
|
|
Integrated approach - micro and macro issues
|
|
|
|
Stress testing
|
|
|
|
Independent, fearless, willing to act and take early action
|
|
|
|
Open channels of communication between supervisor and
|
|
institution
|
|
|
|
Strengthen technical and analytical capacity
|
|
2. Be prepared to deal with a crisis
National Crisis
Management Plan
Internal Crisis
Management Plan
-
Recommendation of upcoming IMF Financial Sector Assessment Program Report
-
Manage and resolve financial crises without systemic disruption
-
Involve all supervisory and resolution agencies
-
Avoid a knee jerk reaction, acting in the moment
-
Identify triggers and courses of action
-
Strengthen inter-departmental collaboration within CBTT
-
Activate designated crisis specialist team in CBTT
3. Work through legislative gaps
Comprehensively review legislation to rectify hindrances to timely implementation of Resolution Plans
New insurance legislation should be proclaimed as soon as possible
"Fast-track" legislative amendments if necessary
4. Effective communication is crucial
Staff, stakeholders, regulators, public
Tailored to the audience, consistent
Timely, regular and as necessary
Maintain confidence in the sector
Internally, media, website
5. Appoint the right management teams
|
Develop
|
Judicial managers, Board of Directors,
|
framework for
|
Company management team
|
selection
|
|
|
|
Establish
|
Objectives aligned with resolution mandate
|
robust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
governance
|
Accountability
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Oversight
|
|
|
|
6. Specialized skills are necessary
Wide range of highly specialized skills
-
Actuarial, accounting, finance, asset valuations, legal, IT, custodian and brokerage
Develop transparent framework for selection
A pre-approved list of professionals with solid track
records can help in expediting action
7. Close collaboration with fiscal authorities is essential
-
In a situation of bailout of financial institutions, public resources are often utilized.
-
The Government therefore has a responsibility to ensure that the public funds are well deployed.
-
There should therefore be close collaboration and appropriate information sharing between the Government and Central Bank.
-
At the same time the independence of the Central Bank in financial stability issues must be preserved to ensure efficiency.
-
Responsibilities can be formalized as far as practicable and communication plans coordinated to provide clear public messages to the public.
8. Coordination with other regulators is also critical
-
Nowadays, most financial institutions have very complex structures.
-
This means that other domestic as well as foreign regulators are involved.
-
There are potentially several complications with cross-border financial activities, including different national laws, languages etc.
-
Ongoing collaboration with other regulators builds a base for action in case of problems faced by a financial institution.
-
Memoranda of Understandings with regulators can help in information flows and taking action.
9. Expect high legal and associated costs
Legal challenges are almost inevitable and can be drawn out.
Parliamentary scrutiny and Commissions of Enquiry can feature depending on the scale of the problem.
Civil or criminal proceedings against managers of the entity are possible.
There is often a limited pool of appropriate independent experts - legal, forensic accounting, actuarial, IT etc.
Different legal systems and enforcement action with cross border operations complicate the scenario.
Quick turnaround of expert opinions is often required.
10. Resolution details should be meticulously documented
Document process for investigations, stewardship, decisions taken, rationale, personnel, expenses
Ensure safe and secure storage of information
Establish protocols for sharing information
Develop policies for transparency and consistency
VI. Looking back, moving forward….
Specialized
skills
Detailed record
keeping
Be prepared
Communication
Modern
legislation
Coordination
Analytics
