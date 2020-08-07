Financial Sector Resolutions: Lessons from the CLICO, BAT & CIB Experience

Lessons from the CLICO, BAT & CIB Experience

The Central Bank welcomes comments and suggestions as we aim to improve our contribution to financial stability in Trinidad and Tobago.

This presentation by Central Bank staff summarizes the main lessons from the resolution experience to date and will form an important guide for the future.

A component of this project is

Project 8 of the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago's Strategic Plan

moved from The Bahamas to Trinidad and Tobago.

CLF acquired 77% shareholding of British American Insurance Company (Trinidad) Limited (BAT) and the Head Office

The holding company, CL Financial Limited (CLF) was established.

Clico Investment Bank (CIB) was licensed under the Financial Institutions Act.

Colonial Trust and Financial Company Limited was incorporated under the Companies Ordinance and changed its name

Chairmanship of CLICO was handed over to Mr. Lawrence Duprey. Thereafter, the company began to further diversify

were further expanded with the formulation of Colonial Fire and General Insurance Company.

CLICO entered the field of Group Insurance and grew to become the major group carrier in the country. Its services

subsidiaries and investments in financial sector businesses, in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean region.

CLICO established branch offices in Grenada, Guyana, Antigua, Barbados, St. Vincent, St. Kitts and St. Lucia with

Mr. Cyril Duprey established the first locally owned insurance company incorporated in Trinidad and Tobago, Colonial

Lack of corporate governance throughout the Group

Registered as a Composite insurer under the Insurance Act to carry on Long- Term and General Insurance, as well as Mortgage business and Mutual Funds

Long-Term and General Insurance, as well as Mortgage business

Registered as a Composite insurer under the Insurance Act to carry on

Breaches of the FIA 1993

Inadequate internal controls within the loan portfolio

Registered as a Non-Bank under the Financial Institutions Act to carry on business of a Merchant Bank, Confirming/Accepting House, Leasing Corp., Finance House/Finance Company, Mortgage Institution and Trust Company

Pursued legal actions within our regulatory authority

Aggressive monitoring to track implementation of remedial actions

Supervisory meetings convened with Senior Management and

Regulatory Actions by the Central Bank

GORTT through the

of payout to STIP

Recovery of Financial Support

Progress the sale of the TIPs

Monetization of Assets to

CLICO in exchange for 49.2% shareholding & preference shares. BAT received $100 M

exercised its special emergency powers under section 44D of the Central Bank Act Chap. 79:02

First and Second Distributions by DIC to Creditors

Revocation of Licence by Central Bank

Wind up Order Granted, DIC Appointed as Liquidator,

Petition Court to Wind Up CIB

Transfer of Deposit Liabilities to First Citizens

10. Resolution details should be meticulously

are necessary

Open channels of communication between supervisor and

Independent, fearless, willing to act and take early action

Identify triggers and courses of action

Avoid a knee jerk reaction, acting in the moment

Involve all supervisory and resolution agencies

Manage and resolve financial crises without systemic disruption

Recommendation of upcoming IMF Financial Sector Assessment Program Report

2. Be prepared to deal with a crisis

"Fast-track" legislative amendments if necessary

New insurance legislation should be proclaimed as soon as possible

Comprehensively review legislation to rectify hindrances to timely implementation of Resolution Plans

Maintain confidence in the sector

Timely, regular and as necessary

Tailored to the audience, consistent

5. Appoint the right management teams

records can help in expediting action

A pre-approved list of professionals with solid track

Actuarial, accounting, finance, asset valuations, legal, IT, custodian and brokerage

6. Specialized skills are necessary

Responsibilities can be formalized as far as practicable and communication plans coordinated to provide clear public messages to the public.

At the same time the independence of the Central Bank in financial stability issues must be preserved to ensure efficiency.

There should therefore be close collaboration and appropriate information sharing between the Government and Central Bank.

The Government therefore has a responsibility to ensure that the public funds are well deployed.

In a situation of bailout of financial institutions, public resources are often utilized.

7. Close collaboration with fiscal authorities is essential

Memoranda of Understandings with regulators can help in information flows and taking action.

Ongoing collaboration with other regulators builds a base for action in case of problems faced by a financial institution.

There are potentially several complications with

This means that other domestic as well as foreign regulators are involved.

Nowadays, most financial institutions have very complex structures.

8. Coordination with other regulators is also critical

9. Expect high legal and associated costs

Legal challenges are almost inevitable and can be drawn out.

Parliamentary scrutiny and Commissions of Enquiry can feature depending on the scale of the problem.

Civil or criminal proceedings against managers of the entity are possible.

There is often a limited pool of appropriate independent experts - legal, forensic accounting, actuarial, IT etc.

Different legal systems and enforcement action with cross border operations complicate the scenario.

Quick turnaround of expert opinions is often required.