Financial Shares Slip After Recent Rally -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders retreated after Monday's rally.

A top economic adviser to President Trump said the White House "would definitely support" another round of aid to shore up the economy as U.S. businesses begin to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Tuesday the odds of a "Phase Four" stimulus package "are very, very high," even if data on output and jobs continue to surpass expectations.

A high-profile investor in HSBC Holdings PLC and Standard Chartered PLC has criticized the London-based banks for supporting China's plan to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong, calling on them to speak out if it results in abuse of democratic freedoms. U.K. asset management firm Aviva Investors, a top 20 shareholder in both banks, expressed concern that the banks had backed the law despite a lack of clarity about its potential impact.

