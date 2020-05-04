Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financial Shares Slip; U.S. Set to Borrow Nearly $3 Trillion -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

Shares of banks and lenders fell.

The U.S. government is set to borrow a record $2.99 trillion in the second quarter, more than five times as much as it borrowed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis, as spending soars to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Treasury Department also said Monday it expects to issue $3.7 trillion in net marketable debt in the second half of the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, bringing total estimated debt issuance to nearly $4.5 trillion in fiscal 2020.

That dwarfs the $1.28 trillion the government borrowed last year. Loews reported a quarterly loss and falling revenue for the first quarter, citing the effects of the pandemic on its businesses.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pU.S. coronavirus tariff exemptions sought for robots, drones, elevators
RE
05:26pUtilities Shares Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pCommunications Services Shares Rise Amid Deal News -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:24pL Brands, Sycamore agree to call off Victoria's Secret deal
RE
05:23pTechnology Shares Continue to Move Higher -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:21pFinancial Shares Slip; U.S. Set to Borrow Nearly $3 Trillion -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:19pAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : ACE stands ready to assist fuel retailers as USDA rolls out HBIIP details to expand availability and use of higher ethanol blends
PU
05:19pConsumer Shares Climb Even as One Retailer Declares Bankruptcy -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:17pHealth Care Shares Flat as FDA Tightens Rules for Antibody Tests -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Armed with Roche antibody test, Germany faces immunity passport dilemma
4PEUGEOT : European stocks kick off May on dour note, ThyssenKrupp leads losses
5GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Investigational Antiviral Remdesivir Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group