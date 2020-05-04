Financial Shares Slip; U.S. Set to Borrow Nearly $3 Trillion -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders fell.

The U.S. government is set to borrow a record $2.99 trillion in the second quarter, more than five times as much as it borrowed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis, as spending soars to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Treasury Department also said Monday it expects to issue $3.7 trillion in net marketable debt in the second half of the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, bringing total estimated debt issuance to nearly $4.5 trillion in fiscal 2020.

That dwarfs the $1.28 trillion the government borrowed last year. Loews reported a quarterly loss and falling revenue for the first quarter, citing the effects of the pandemic on its businesses.

