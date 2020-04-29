Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Financial Stability Review (FSR) Book No. 34: Financial System Stability (FSS) Maintained in Semester II of 2019, Great Asset to Withstand COVID-19 Impacts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 01:28am EDT
Judul :
Judul
Financial Stability Review (FSR) Book No. 34: Financial System Stability (FSS) Maintained in Semester II of 2019, Great Asset to Withstand COVID-19 Impacts
Tanggal :
28-04-2020
Sumber Data :
Sumber Data
​​Communication Department
Kontak :
Kontak
​​Contact Center BICARA : 1500-131 e-mail : bicara@bi.go.id
Working hours: Monday to Friday, 08.00-16.00 West Indonesia Time
Hits : 8
Deskripsi :
Deskripsi
Lampiran :
Lampiran 1
Lampiran 2
Lampiran 3
Lampiran 4
Lampiran 5
Lampiran 6
Lampiran 7
Lampiran 8
Lampiran 9
Lampiran 10
Page Content

Indonesia's financial system stability (FSS) in Semester II of 2019 is maintained amid continuous uncertainty due to declining globalization, increasing risks in the global financial market, and unknown risks. It is closely related to the remarkable resilience of the banking industry, maintained resilience of corporations and households, and strong synergy between Bank Indonesia (BI), the Government, and the relevant authority in maintaining the growth momentum. BI Governor, Perry Warjiyo, said BI's macroprudential policy ahead will focus on efforts to maintain FSS by anticipating potential risk increase in financial sector which is affected by the spread of COVID-19. Coordination with the Government and the relevant financial authority is also intensified both for policy mix formulation and for mitigation of increasing risks in financial system. Such statements are made during the launch of Book on Financial Stability Review (FSR) in Semester II of 2019 (No. 34, March 2020 Edition) today (28/4) themed 'Strengthen Accommodating Macroprudential Policy, Support Economic Financing'.

Moving forward, pressure on FSS is estimated to increase in line with the widespread impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. The widespread COVID-19 transmission to many countries, including Indonesia, has become a threat to global and domestic macrofinancial stability. Global COVID-19 contagious impacts have also extended to Indonesia, primarily in tourism, trade/export, and investment. Meanwhile, efforts to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission in Indonesia may potentially reduce production and economic activities and increase pressure on domestic financial system. Considering that COVID-19 pandemic increases pressure on the economy, BI has introduced a policy mix aiming to support efforts to mitigate COVID-19 transmission risks, maintain money market and financial system stability, and boost economic growth momentum. Further, BI's authority to take anticipatory actions to maintain FSS amid COVID-19 pandemic is reinforced by the signing of Government Regulation in Lieu of Law Number 1 of 2020. This authority is exercised through commitment to strong synergy and close coordination with the Government, Indonesia Financial Services Authority (OJK), and Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation (IDIC) as a national policy measure.

After COVID-19 pressure ends, it is predicted that the global economy will rise in 2021. Global and domestic economic recovery will boost corporate and household performance to a recovery phase. It will advance credit growth and Third Party Funds (TPF) will increase in 2021 within the range of 9-11% and 8-10% respectively.

The complete description of FSR in semester II of 2019 is downloadable in a digital format through QR code application or on the website of Bank Indonesia. FSR is Bank Indonesia's main publication issued every six months in FSS sector. This book provides comprehensive information on results of assessment and research on FSS development in Indonesia. FSR also aims to build public confidence in the current and future Indonesia's FSS and to give signal of risks to the public to take risk mitigation efforts.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 05:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:05aEPIGENOMICS : Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2019 and Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020
EQ
02:05aNORDEA BANK ABP : First quarter results 2020
EQ
02:05aNORATIS AG : Regional subsidiaries: Noratis strengthens commitment on particularly attractive markets
EQ
02:04aWPP : COVID-19 drags WPP net sales down 7.9% in March, braces for bigger impact
RE
02:03aDEUTSCHE BANK : Q12020 results - Message from Christian Sewing to staff
PU
02:03aDEUTSCHE BANK : continues its support of local communities in challenging times
PU
02:03aC4X DISCOVERY : Half-year results for the six months ended 31 January 2020
PU
02:03aŽYGIMANTAS VAIčIūNAS AT THE ENERGY COUNCIL : Safety standards must be implemented at the Belarusian nuclear power plant before its commissioning
PU
02:02aGENOVIS PUBL : Interim Report January - March 2020
AQ
02:02aBONESUPPORT (PUBL) : Interim Report Q1 2020 - invitation to conference call and webcast
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3APPLE INC. : Google ad sales steady after coronavirus drop; Alphabet leads tech share rally
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Oracle wins cloud computing deal with Zoom as video calls surge
5JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : applies for $3 billion Hong Kong secondary listing - sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group