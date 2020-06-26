Financial Stability report published on July 1

26 June 2020

First edition of the Financial Stability report 2020 will be published on Wednesday, July 1, a day later than previously planned. The Bank's semi-annual Financial Stability report presents an overview of the position of the financial system, its strengths and potential weaknesses, and the macroeconomic and operational risks it may face. In addition, it explains how the Central Bank carries out the tasks necessary for the operation of a sound and effective financial system. Financial Stability is also published in Icelandic under the title Fjármálastöðugleiki.

