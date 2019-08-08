News
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: First Quarter Results
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 9, 2019 8:25
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
First Quarter Results
Announcement Reference
SG190809OTHRG2IL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Sharon Yeoh
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see attached file.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
30/06/2019
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 501,123 bytes)
Disclaimer
Gaylin Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 01:10:03 UTC