Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: First Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 09:11pm EDT

News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: First Quarter Results

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 9, 2019 8:25
Status New
Announcement Sub Title First Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG190809OTHRG2IL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sharon Yeoh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached file.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 501,123 bytes)

Disclaimer

Gaylin Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 01:10:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:31pROBINSON PCL : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2 Ending 30 Jun 2019
PU
10:30pSTANLEY HO : Crown Resorts Shares Fall on Inquiry Into Stake Sale to Hong Kong Group
DJ
10:28pTerraForm Power Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10:26pSIAM CEMENT PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website
PU
10:26pBNK PETROLEUM INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results with Net Income of $1.5 Million
AQ
10:25pSEC Proposes to Modernize Disclosures of Business, Legal Proceedings, and Risk Factors Under Regulation S-K
NE
10:24pSTEMLINE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Pricing of $76,250,000 Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
10:24pStemline Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $76,250,000 Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
10:21pFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Notice of cancellation of original share certificate and issue of new certificate
PU
10:18pFAST RETAILING : Korea boycott has had impact on Uniqlo sales, Japan's Fast Retailing says
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity
3CBS, AT&T sign multi-year contract; ends 20 day-long blackout
4APPLE : APPLE : offers record 'bounty' to researchers who find iPhone security flaws
5WYNN RESORTS : CORRECTION: Wynn Resorts security head spying story

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group