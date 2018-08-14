Log in
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results

08/14/2018 | 01:46pm CEST
On 8 June 2018, the Company announced a change in its financial year end from June 30 to December 31, to enable it to align its financial year end to meet the overall reporting and consolidation calendar of its controlling shareholder. With this change, the Company's current financial year, which began on 1 July 2017, will cover an 18-month period ending 31 December 2018.

For the avoidance of doubt, this Announcement relates to the Company's unaudited financial statements for the fourth quarter ended and twelve months financial period ended 30 June 2018 ('4QFY2018').

Please refer to the attached 4QFY2018 Results and Press Release of the Company.

Disclaimer

Cordlife Group Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 11:45:09 UTC
