Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release

FEO Hospitality Asset Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Far East Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (the 'REIT

Manager'), and FEO Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager of Far East Hospitality Business Trust

(the 'Trustee-Manager', and together with the REIT Manager, the 'Managers'), wish to announce that the unaudited second quarter financial results of Far East Hospitality Trust ended 30 June 2019, will be released before trading hours on Tuesday, 30 July 2019.