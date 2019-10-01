|
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release
10/01/2019 | 12:48am EDT
|
Announcement Title
|
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Oct 1, 2019 12:04
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG191001OTHR16IE
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Roy Teo
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
The financial results of Soilbuild Business Space REIT for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2019 will be released on Wednesday, 16 October 2019, after trading hours.
|
Additional Details
|
For Financial Period Ended
|
30/09/2019
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 80,300 bytes)
Disclaimer
|
|