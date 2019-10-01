Log in
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release

10/01/2019 | 12:48am EDT

Investor Relations

News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 1, 2019 12:04
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference SG191001OTHR16IE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Roy Teo
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The financial results of Soilbuild Business Space REIT for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2019 will be released on Wednesday, 16 October 2019, after trading hours.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/09/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 80,300 bytes)

Disclaimer

Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 04:47:04 UTC
