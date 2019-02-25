Log in
Financial Stocks Up as Financial Conditions Seen Improving -- Financials Roundup

02/25/2019 | 04:51pm EST

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions rose alongside Treasury yields, as traders bet a period of disruption in global credit markets was close to an end. Goldman Sachs said its U.S. Financial Conditions Index continues to ease, a sign that the Federal Reserve has successfully addressed concerns about tightening financial conditions. Bank of America Corp. said it would phase out the name Merrill Lynch from some businesses, a major branding shift for the bank that bought the investment bank and brokerage, along with the powerful reputation of its "thundering herd" of brokers, a decade ago.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

