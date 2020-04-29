Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Financial Subsidy Policy for Promotion and Application of New Energy Vehicles in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 11:13pm EDT

2020/04/30

On April 23, the Ministry of Finance issued the notice on improving the financial subsidy policy for the promotion and application of new energy vehicles, pointing out that in order to support the high-quality development of the new energy vehicle industry, and promotion and application of new energy vehicles, promote the consumption of new energy vehicles, the relevant matters of the financial subsidy policy for the promotion of new energy vehicles are as follows: firstly, extend the subsidy period and ease the decline of subsidies. Secondly, optimize the technical indicators to promote the industry to be better and stronger. Thirdly, improve the fund clearing system to improve the subsidy accuracy. Fourthly, adjust the subsidy mode to carry out the demonstration application of fuel cell vehicles. Fifthly, strengthen the fund supervision to ensure the fund safety. Finally, improve the matching policies and measures to create a good development environment.

Disclaimer

CAAM - China Association of Automobile Manufacturers published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 03:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:28pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 28/4/20 - $0.9653
PU
11:23pHAWTHORN RESOURCES : 2020 04 30 - FY20 March Quarterly Report
PU
11:23pBARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 29/4/20 - $0.6072
PU
11:13pFinancial Subsidy Policy for Promotion and Application of New Energy Vehicles in 2020
PU
11:05pRAK PETROLEUM : Releases 2019 Annual Report and Accounts
AQ
11:03pRESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
11:01pAnalysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Global Radio Access Network Market 2020-2024 | Growing Adoption of IoT Devices to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
11:00pURTHECAST : to Release Fiscal Year 2019 Results on May 14, 2020
AQ
10:58pUPDATE1 : SoftBank Group estimates record net loss 900 bil. yen on WeWork investment
AQ
10:53pDENSO : cuts global production by 50% on virus, full-year profit hits 11-year low
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
2FACEBOOK : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus drop
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : Volkswagen, Toyota delay U.S. production restart, citing supplier co..
4AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : 2020 Half Year ESG Target Update
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : BANK OF CHINA : 1Q Net Profit Rises 3.2%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group