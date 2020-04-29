Financial Subsidy Policy for Promotion and Application of New Energy Vehicles in 2020

2020/04/30

On April 23, the Ministry of Finance issued the notice on improving the financial subsidy policy for the promotion and application of new energy vehicles, pointing out that in order to support the high-quality development of the new energy vehicle industry, and promotion and application of new energy vehicles, promote the consumption of new energy vehicles, the relevant matters of the financial subsidy policy for the promotion of new energy vehicles are as follows: firstly, extend the subsidy period and ease the decline of subsidies. Secondly, optimize the technical indicators to promote the industry to be better and stronger. Thirdly, improve the fund clearing system to improve the subsidy accuracy. Fourthly, adjust the subsidy mode to carry out the demonstration application of fuel cell vehicles. Fifthly, strengthen the fund supervision to ensure the fund safety. Finally, improve the matching policies and measures to create a good development environment.