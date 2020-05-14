Financial System Review Summary—2020

The financial system provides the credit, liquidity, and payment and settlement services necessary to address the economic impacts of COVID‑19 and facilitate the recovery. Canada's key financial institutions are strong enough to deal with these challenging conditions, including operational disruptions.

Canada's six largest banks have strong capital and liquidity buffers, diversified assets and the protection of a robust mortgage insurance system. Bank staff analyzed two scenarios. The first shows that an aggressive policy response has helped put the banks in a good position to manage the consequences of the shock. The second shows that without these policies, banks would be faring much worse, with important negative effects on the availability of credit to households and businesses.

Many paths to the recovery are possible, as illustrated in the April Monetary Policy Report. Policy support will need to be flexible and adapt as the situation evolves.