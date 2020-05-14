Financial System Review—2020

Policy actions are giving banks greater flexibility to manage funding pressures.This includes Bank of Canada term repo operations and the Standing Term Liquidity Facility (STLF). These programs provide a backup source of funding when markets are stressed. They also provide flexibility in relation to loan maturity and required collateral.

Term repo is the facility most used by banks, with outstanding amounts of $182 billion as at April 29. The new STLF facility is an important recent addition to the Bank of Canada's tool kit because it is available to a wider range of lenders than the term repo facility. The Bank will lend using the STLF only when it has no concerns about the soundness of the borrower. Thirteen financial institutions, including large and small banks, have drawn a total of $10.7 billion from the STLF, and over 90 percent of that amount has already been paid back.

In addition, through the Insured Mortgage Purchase Program, administered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Government of Canada stands ready to provide term funding through the purchase of up to $150 billion of insured mortgage pools.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) provided regulatory flexibility to lenders, which reinforced the effectiveness of these programs. Reforms following the 2007-09 global financial crisis created larger and higher-quality capital and liquidity buffers. OSFI is now encouraging banks to use part of these buffers to help supply credit to the economy during this stressful period.6 OSFI lowered the Domestic Stability Buffer from 2.25 percent to 1 percent of banks' total risk-weighted assets and reminded banks that it is acceptable for the Liquidity Coverage Ratio to fall below 100 percent during a period of financial stress.7,8 It has also made temporary changes to the calculation of the leverage ratio to exclude settlement balances held at the Bank of Canada and certain sovereign debt. This allows banks to use liquidity programs and make markets in Government of Canada securities without constraining lending. In addition, OSFI temporarily increased its limit for covered bonds to provide issuers with additional capacity to use these instruments as collateral for funding through the Bank of Canada.

The Bank of Canada facilities and other government policies have contributed to better overall market liquidity conditions and have helped undo some of the increase in bank funding costs since March. On one hand, households and businesses with variable-interest-rate loans, including home equity lines of credit, have benefited from lower policy interest rates. On the other hand, longer-term fixed lending rates have remained relatively flat because bank funding spreads and mortgage interest rate spreads are higher than they were before COVID‑19 (Chart 5).

Banks have expanded credit to their clients.Real estate secured lending to households posted the fastest growth since mid‑2017 in March, but this largely reflects strength in housing markets before the COVID‑19 outbreak. Bank non-mortgage loans to businesses were around 8 percent higher in March than in February (not annualized), driven by draws from credit lines.

Undrawn lines of credit available to businesses (around $900 billion) and households (around $800 billion) at the largest banks are some of the biggest potential sources of credit demand in the short term. In March and early April, businesses drew about 15 percent of their credit lines. In the energy sector, the utilization rate increased to close to 40 percent. Utilization rates are particularly high for many junior oil producers. The rate of drawdown by businesses has eased considerably since then, with some even paying back loans as they become more confident about having access to commercial paper and bond markets. So far, drawdowns of household credit lines have remained stable.

According to a recent survey, almost 30 percent of businesses requested additional credit from a financial institution in the first quarter. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have reported a high rejection rate compared with normal times, indicating some stress.9 The government has introduced additional programs to help SMEs address their funding challenges. These include the Business Credit Availability Program, which allows the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Export Development Canada (EDC) to work with private lenders to maintain the flow of credit.10 In addition, loans issued by BDC increased sharply in April, reaching four times the typical monthly average.

Small and medium-sized lenders have an important role in providing credit to households and businesses. Among their diverse business models there are credit unions, monoline mortgage lenders, more diversified medium-sized lenders and subsidiaries of large financial groups. These lenders improve competition, and some fill important market niches, including by providing services to new Canadians and self-employed individuals.

In the COVID‑19 environment, small and medium-sized lenders face considerably different risks. For example, these lenders differ in terms of their funding models, with some smaller banks relying on brokered deposits, which have historically been less stable than retail deposits.11 Some may also have a higher concentration of exposures to heavily affected industries (e.g., commercial real estate and energy). Many smaller lenders manage these risks with higher capital levels. Like larger banks, most also have access to Bank liquidity facilities, including the new STLF.