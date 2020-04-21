Financial Technology Law Firm Ketsal Adds Two Veteran Lawyers

Peter Luce and Lara Romansic join the growing firm

Ketsal, a boutique law and consulting firm that provides transactional, corporate, regulatory, and strategic advisement to emerging technology companies, has announced two major strategic hires. With the COVID-19 crisis posing unprecedented challenges to companies of every size and in every sector, Ketsal is deepening its fintech and litigation expertise to offer more comprehensive, cost-effective, and high-quality service offerings to its clients.

Founding Partner Josh Garcia said: “Since the creation of our firm, our clients have relied on us to solve their most sensitive issues and to identify challenges on the horizon. Companies may seek to pull back on their legal spend during the current crisis. Lara and Peter will greatly increase the domain expertise and capacity of the Ketsal team while allowing us to continue to provide Big Law-quality service - but with the urgency and financial discipline of a startup.”

Peter Luce brings a decade of expertise in financial technology, payment systems, and banking partnerships to Ketsal. Peter’s clients include multiple fintech “unicorns” as well as pre-seed entrepreneurs. Peter joins Ketsal from Ouroboros, a law and consulting firm based in Washington, DC that he founded in 2015, after representing many of the nation’s largest financial institutions at a Top 100 law firm and a leading financial services boutique. At Ouroboros, he provided strategic, transactional and regulatory compliance advisement to financial technology service providers and blockchain innovators. Luce received his J.D. from Tulane University Law School.

Lara Romansic joins the firm with 20 years of litigation experience, most recently serving as an Of Counsel to Steptoe & Johnson. Romansic is a seasoned trial attorney with extensive experience in high-stakes complex litigation. She has represented a wide variety of foreign and domestic financial institutions including hedge funds, investors, tech companies, insurance companies, and many more in state and federal courts at both the trial and appellate levels, as well as in domestic and international arbitration and before federal investigative agencies. Romansic received her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

Ketsal, which provides legal services under the name Blakemore Fallon in certain jurisdictions, represents a number of industry leaders, including SoFi, Apex Crypto, BlockFi, Republic, bitFlyer, RIF Labs, Radar Relay, and YouNow.

