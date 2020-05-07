Financial Technology Leaders to Participate in Digital Securities Summit to Aid Economic Recovery Post-COVID-19

Venture Firm Announces Global Summit After Top Global Financial Institutions Gathered Yesterday for a Private Workgroup to Discuss Ways to Digitize Private Markets to Help the Economy out of the Crisis

Draper Goren Holm, a Los Angeles-based Blockchain Venture Firm, today announced the launch of the virtual Global Digital Securities Summit in partnership with the Security Token Summit and Security Tokens Realised to take place May 27, 2020. The summit will encompass two hours of actionable insights from some of the world’s top financial executives and digital securities experts to discuss the state of the digital securities industry.

In a private workgroup held yesterday, representatives from some of the top financial institutions and fintech companies in the digital securities space came together to have a candid discussion about how digital securities can play a role in accelerating economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis.

The workgroup was initiated following a post by the founder of Ownera (a London-based portfolio company of Draper Goren Holm) titled What can WE, the financial industry, do to help the economy out of the crisis and brought together executives from Citi, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, Blackrock, State Street, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Ownera, IBM, R3, Societe Generale, ING, BNY Mellon, UBS, LSE, Santander, Archax, and others. The public event on May 27 will feature a number of those executives who will publicly share the summary of the workgroup’s findings.

Following the workshop yesterday, Anthony Wooley, Head of BizDev for Ownera and former CIO for Societe Generale, will be leading an industry steering group and will be sharing some of the findings of the workgroup during the Global Digital Securities Summit.

“We talked to the industry yesterday, and it is clear that digital securities have the potential to help our economies emerge from the current crisis. Tens of thousands of private companies will find themselves needing to raise capital through no fault of their own,” said Wooley. “The investors who can help them are out there, but the network to bring them together is not. Following the session yesterday, I will be leading a steering group that has the vision and potential to make such a marketplace a reality.”

“It is clear that the digitization of all securities is inevitable for many obvious reasons,” said Alon Goren, Founding Partner of Draper Goren Holm. “We are strong believers in the space and its potential to help finance private companies more effectively, so it is important for us to meet with and understand the needs of the largest financial institutions on the globe and share our findings with the world. We can’t wait.”

