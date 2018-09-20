Financial Times: “S&P, Dow Hit Fresh Record Highs”

'US stocks kicked off Thursday with a bang, with the S&P 500 and Dow both hitting fresh intraday record highs as trade fears appeared to ease and Treasury yields climbed.'

S&P, Dow hit fresh record highs

By Mamta Badkar

Financial Times

September 20, 2018

US stocks kicked off Thursday with a bang, with the S&P 500 and Dow both hitting fresh intraday record highs as trade fears appeared to ease and Treasury yields climbed.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6 per cent to 2,924.89 led by a 1.2 per cent advance in materials and a 1 per cent rise in financials that was partially offset by a 0.9 per cent decline in utilities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 per cent to 26,627.87 hitting a fresh record high, having last notched one in January. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.5 per cent 7,987.97, while the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks rose 0.4 per cent to 1,717.09.

…

