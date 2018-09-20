Financial Times: “S&P, Dow Hit Fresh Record Highs”

'US stocks kicked off Thursday with a bang, with the S&P 500 and Dow both hitting fresh intraday record highs as trade fears appeared to ease and Treasury yields climbed.'
S&P, Dow hit fresh record highs
By Mamta Badkar
Financial Times
September 20, 2018
US stocks kicked off Thursday with a bang, with the S&P 500 and Dow both hitting fresh intraday record highs as trade fears appeared to ease and Treasury yields climbed.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.6 per cent to 2,924.89 led by a 1.2 per cent advance in materials and a 1 per cent rise in financials that was partially offset by a 0.9 per cent decline in utilities.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 per cent to 26,627.87 hitting a fresh record high, having last notched one in January. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.5 per cent 7,987.97, while the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks rose 0.4 per cent to 1,717.09.
…
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
President of the United States published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 20:28:03 UTC