Financial Venture Studio Seeks Next Cohort of Seed-Stage FinTech Startups

12/04/2019 | 08:16am EST

Studio provides capital and a bespoke program designed to help fintechs succeed

Applications due January 20, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Venture Studio (FVS) is now accepting applications from U.S.-based companies for its next cohort of early-stage fintech startups. Selected companies receive an investment of between $100,000 and $1 million in capital from the Studio, and participate in a bespoke six-month, non-residential program designed to help early stage fintechs navigate critical elements of the financial services industry. Applications are due January 20, 2020. More at: www.finventurestudio.com/apply-now/

The Studio’s most recent cohort of fintech startups included Flex, Harvest, nvstr, Pillar, Point, Resolve, and Sheltr, which was recently acquired by insurance unicorn Hippo. Sheltr’s acquisition by Hippo represents Financial Venture Studio’s first exit.

“The FVS program was hugely helpful in our journey of starting, building, and selling Sheltr,” said Andrew Wynn, co-founder and CEO of Sheltr. “The team's expertise, connections, and programming are all best in class. However, their willingness to spend a ton of time working with -- and sometimes for -- us is what really stood out to us about this program.”

FVS has invested in and advised many of the fastest-growing and most successful fintech startups of the last decade, including Dave, Digit, Propel and others. The Studio program focuses on four key areas that present the greatest risk to fintech startups’ success: operations, regulations, communications, and capital markets.

“Innovation is desperately needed in the financial services space, yet numerous factors make fintech one of the hardest verticals in which to build,” says FVS Managing Partner Ryan Falvey. “FVS partners each have a core area of expertise that can help founders overcome the obstacles to their success, bringing products to market faster so they can help more Americans to lead healthy financial lives.”

FVS seeks technology companies in the financial services industry that are launching products that have the ability to transform the industry. FVS prioritize firms that demonstrate rapid execution, strong initial product growth and user engagement. The program is well-suited to technical teams that are seeking access to, and information about, the broader financial services ecosystem.

Previous program participants include Atlas Health, HoneyBee, Joust, Roger.ai, and Token Transit

Interested startups should visit www.finventurestudio.com/apply-now to get an application in ahead of the January 20, 2020 deadline.

ABOUT FINANCIAL VENTURE STUDIO
Financial Venture Studio invests in great teams who are seeking to improve how Americans conduct their financial lives. From more efficient savings to superior investments to faster payments and better information, the promise of today’s financial products has never been greater. Learn more at www.finventurestudio.com

CONTACT:
Shannon Austin
Financial Venture Studio
+1 703.338.8813
shannon@finventurestudio.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
