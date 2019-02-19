Financial Women of San Francisco : Hosts International Women's Day Program Featuring Top Bay Area Business Leaders

Financial
Women of San Francisco (FWSF), a professional organization dedicated
to advancing the careers of women in finance, today announced its second
annual International Women’s Day (IWD) program on March 7, 2019, at
Wharton San Francisco. The afternoon event from 1:00 to 5:30 pm features
a keynote address, roundtable and panel discussions, followed by a
cocktail reception from 5:30 to 7:00 pm.
“We are honored to welcome high-profile business leaders to share their
experiences, successes, and best practices in order to make this a rich,
interactive experience for participants,” said Kathy Wheadon, FWSF’s
2019 President. “The event will emphasize on real-world issues women
face and hands-on advice to tackle the specific challenges in advancing
their careers.”
In partnership with Wharton's
MBA Program for Executives, San Francisco and CFA
Society San Francisco, FWSF’s IWD event will include facilitated
roundtable sessions on topics such as inclusion, implicit bias,
financial self-confidence, women on boards, and “allyship,” aiming to
provide solutions for professional women, particularly in the financial
industry. It will conclude with a panel on “Overcoming Obstacles and
Sharing Success Stories.”
Attendees at this solutions-oriented event will have the opportunity to
hear from executives and leaders in the Bay Area’s business and
financial community, including:
-
Teveia
Barnes, former Executive Director at California Infrastructure and
Economic Development Bank
-
Sheila
Lewis, Chief Executive Officer at Ashton212
-
Marc
Doss, Regional Chief Investment Officer at Wells Fargo Wealth
Management
-
Evelyn
Dilsaver, independent board director for multiple companies such
as Tempur-Pedic, Blue Shield of California, and Health Equity
-
Elizabeth
Hillman, President of Mills College
-
Nicole
Sanchez, Founder & Managing Partner at Vaya Consulting
FWSF’s mission is to advance the career of financial women, representing
all generations and cultural backgrounds in the Bay Area, through public
forums, broad-based network, financial support, professional
development, and leadership opportunities.
To attend FWSF’s International Women’s Day event, register at https://bit.ly/2SPLUS5.
About Financial Women of San Francisco
For more than 60 years, Financial Women of San Francisco has sought to
advance the success of women in finance and financial services and to be
a source of insight and inspiration to financial women executives and
managers throughout the Bay Area. The organization’s membership includes
women in positions of influence within the financial services sector and
women who hold senior level positions within non-finance companies,
government agencies and the non-profit sector. Members include CEOs,
CFOs, corporate treasurers, CPAs, attorneys, commercial and private
bankers, investment advisors, fund managers, securities analysts,
administrators, financial planners, consultants, recruiters and
marketers.
For more information, please visit http://financialwomensf.org/ or
follow FWSF on Twitter,
Facebook,
and LinkedIn.
About Wharton’s MBA Program for Executives, San Francisco
Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton
School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for
intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major
discipline of business education. With a broad global community and one
of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates
economic and social value around the world. The School has
5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students; more
than 13,000 participants in executive education programs annually; and a
powerful alumni network of 98,000 graduates.
About CFA Society San Francisco
With its origin dating back to March 1929, the CFA Society San Francisco
(CFASF) is the second oldest and seventh largest of the 140 societies
globally that now constitute the membership arm of the prestigious CFA
Institute, issuer of the Chartered Financial Analyst Designation.
Currently, the Society’s 3,250 members include investment professionals
employed by Bay Area banks, insurance companies, investment counselors,
brokers, public agencies, universities and corporations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005800/en/