Financial Women of San Francisco : Hosts International Women's Day Program Featuring Top Bay Area Business Leaders

Bay Area Professionals Invited to Attend Program Focused on Women’s Career Advancement

Financial Women of San Francisco (FWSF), a professional organization dedicated to advancing the careers of women in finance, today announced its second annual International Women’s Day (IWD) program on March 7, 2019, at Wharton San Francisco. The afternoon event from 1:00 to 5:30 pm features a keynote address, roundtable and panel discussions, followed by a cocktail reception from 5:30 to 7:00 pm.

“We are honored to welcome high-profile business leaders to share their experiences, successes, and best practices in order to make this a rich, interactive experience for participants,” said Kathy Wheadon, FWSF’s 2019 President. “The event will emphasize on real-world issues women face and hands-on advice to tackle the specific challenges in advancing their careers.”

In partnership with Wharton's MBA Program for Executives, San Francisco and CFA Society San Francisco, FWSF’s IWD event will include facilitated roundtable sessions on topics such as inclusion, implicit bias, financial self-confidence, women on boards, and “allyship,” aiming to provide solutions for professional women, particularly in the financial industry. It will conclude with a panel on “Overcoming Obstacles and Sharing Success Stories.”

Attendees at this solutions-oriented event will have the opportunity to hear from executives and leaders in the Bay Area’s business and financial community, including:

Teveia Barnes, former Executive Director at California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank

Sheila Lewis, Chief Executive Officer at Ashton212

Marc Doss, Regional Chief Investment Officer at Wells Fargo Wealth Management

Evelyn Dilsaver, independent board director for multiple companies such as Tempur-Pedic, Blue Shield of California, and Health Equity

Elizabeth Hillman, President of Mills College

Nicole Sanchez, Founder & Managing Partner at Vaya Consulting

FWSF’s mission is to advance the career of financial women, representing all generations and cultural backgrounds in the Bay Area, through public forums, broad-based network, financial support, professional development, and leadership opportunities.

To attend FWSF’s International Women’s Day event, register at https://bit.ly/2SPLUS5.

About Financial Women of San Francisco

For more than 60 years, Financial Women of San Francisco has sought to advance the success of women in finance and financial services and to be a source of insight and inspiration to financial women executives and managers throughout the Bay Area. The organization’s membership includes women in positions of influence within the financial services sector and women who hold senior level positions within non-finance companies, government agencies and the non-profit sector. Members include CEOs, CFOs, corporate treasurers, CPAs, attorneys, commercial and private bankers, investment advisors, fund managers, securities analysts, administrators, financial planners, consultants, recruiters and marketers.

For more information, please visit http://financialwomensf.org/ or follow FWSF on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Wharton’s MBA Program for Executives, San Francisco

Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major discipline of business education. With a broad global community and one of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates economic and social value around the world. The School has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students; more than 13,000 participants in executive education programs annually; and a powerful alumni network of 98,000 graduates.

About CFA Society San Francisco

With its origin dating back to March 1929, the CFA Society San Francisco (CFASF) is the second oldest and seventh largest of the 140 societies globally that now constitute the membership arm of the prestigious CFA Institute, issuer of the Chartered Financial Analyst Designation. Currently, the Society’s 3,250 members include investment professionals employed by Bay Area banks, insurance companies, investment counselors, brokers, public agencies, universities and corporations.

