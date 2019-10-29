Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Financial calendar for Equinor ASA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 02:50am EDT

Equinor (EQNR: OSE, EQNR:NYSE) publishes 2020 dates for quarterly reporting, Capital Markets Update, 20 F Annual Report and Annual General Meeting.

FINANCIAL YEAR 2019:

06.02.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q4

20.03.2020 - Annual Report 2019

FINANCIAL YEAR 2020:

06.02.2020 - Capital Markets Update

30.04.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q1

14.05.2020 - Annual General Meeting

24.07.2020 – Quarterly Report – Q2

29.10.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q3

Date for Q4 to be confirmed later.

Equinor reserves the right to revise the dates.

Contact: 

Peter Hutton, senior vice president, Investor relations
Tel: +44 78 81 91 87 92

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:13aORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
DJ
03:11aIT services firm kicks of SoftBank units' earnings with 41% quarterly profit rise
RE
03:11aSouth Korean won leads broader gains on trade deal optimism
RE
03:09aSHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT GROP : Fashion group SMCP maintains annual outlook as third-quarter sales rise
RE
03:09aSingapore's First Digital Investment Advisor to Help CPF Members Invest Their CPF Savings - Endowus Launches CPFIS Investment Service
BU
03:07aINNOFACTOR : Financial Information and Annual General Meeting i...
PU
03:07aVRX SILICA : Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice
PU
03:07aLIXIL : Opens New and Custom-Designed Global Headquarters
PU
03:07aCUSTODIAN REIT PLC : Unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 September 2019
PU
03:07aEXPEDIA : Lufthansa NDC content now available to millions of Egencia travelers
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
4TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet
5FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG : NINE-MONTH RESULTS 2019: Decline in net sales in the third quarter of 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group