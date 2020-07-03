Financial intermediation and technology: What's old, what's new?

Working Paper Series

Abstract

We study the effects of technological change on financial intermediation, distinguishing between innovations in information (data collection and processing) and communication (relationships and distribution). Both follow historic trends towards an increased use of hard information and less in‐ person interaction, which are accelerating rapidly. We point to more recent innovations, such as the combination of data abundance and artificial intelligence, and the rise of digital platforms. We argue that in particular the rise of new communication channels can lead to the vertical and horizontal disintegration of the traditional bank business model. Specialized providers of financial services can chip away activities that do not rely on access to balance sheets, while platforms can interject themselves between banks and customers. We discuss limitations to these challenges, and the resulting policy implications.

Non‐Technical Summary

Technological change in the financial industry is accelerating, driven by data abundance and the emergence of digital distribution channels. Incumbent institutions face competition from technology‐oriented financial start‐ups, and digital platforms are making their first ventures into finance. If anything, the COVID‐19 crisis can speed up this technological transformation through increased demand for digital services. This trend raises some important questions. What are the key dimensions of innovation in the provision of financial services? Are they genuinely new developments, or rather the continuation of old trends? What will be the impact on financial industry structure? How should public policy adjust?

This paper proposes a simple conceptual framework to answer these questions. We identify two key ingredients of financial intermediation-information (data collection and processing) and communication (relationships and distribution)-and describe how they are affected by innovation. Further, we distinguish between established trends in technological innovations, such as the rise of credit scoring and the demise of branch banking, and more recent developments, such as the incorporation of non‐financial data and artificial intelligence in financial decision making, and the use of digital platforms and mobile devices for the distribution of financial services.

Existing literature suggests that the reliance on "hard information" increases competition and lowers costs in the financial industry. At the same time, it can lead to a more cyclical financial system, and gives rise to incentive problems. While the role of innovations in communication has been studies less, we argue that they will be pivotal for determining future financial industry structure. Digital distribution channels enable the entry of specialized providers of financial services that can side‐step banks' established distribution networks and chip away activities that do not require access to a large balance sheet, such as payments and wealth management. Similarly, digital platforms can interject themselves between banks and customers, collecting most rents and potentially monopolizing access to data. As a consequence, banks lose their position as "first point of contact" for financial services. In the extreme, the universal bank business model may disintegrate and reduce banks to being upstream suppliers of maturity transformation services that have no direct customer access.

However, there are some forces that will limit, or at least delay, the transition to this new environment. Specialized start‐ups face financial constraints and their growth is limited by their focused business models. Moreover, digital platforms typically focus on retail customers. This limits their reach in the provision of financial services, and allows banks to maintain their competitiveposition vis‐à ‐vis corporate clients. However, this may change with the increasing adoption of cloud computing, which can support digital ecosystems for the corporate sector.

Finally, we discuss policy priorities in four areas. Prudential policy will need to keep up with new digital business processes, which can give rise to new risks. Similarly, monetary policy will need to adjust to operating in a financial system that is not bank‐centric, and more pro‐cyclical. Competition policy will need to find ways for addressing the role of digital platforms as communication gateways for maintaining a level playing field, while data policy is key to achieving optimal outcomes in data collection, exchange, and privacy.