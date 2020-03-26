FinancialBuzz.com: Medical Supplies Remain in High Demand as the Globe Grapples With Infectious Diseases

NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The current pandemic has drastically changed the world's social and economic landscape since the virus was first identified in China back in January. Countries have shut down schools and businesses, restricted travel, are in the midst of canceling entertainment and sporting events, as well as encouraging the public to stay at home as much as possible. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General's opening remarks at the media briefing on March 11th, 2020: the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries is expected to climb even higher in the near future. In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Sunday that it recommends organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States for the next 8 weeks. To fight the pandemic, a coordinated effort between the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the WHO is underway, as the two are working closely to ensure the latest and most reliable information and tailored guidance reaches the global business community. GTX Corp. (OTC: GTXO), Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU), iBio Inc. (NYSE: IBIO), Opko Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK), Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU)

According to a report by WHO, all businesses have a key role to play in minimizing the likelihood of transmission and impact on society. For instance, earlier this month, the financial markets were in freefall after the Federal Reserve's announcement that it is slashing interest rates by a full percentage point and admission that it would buy USD 700 Billion in Treasury securities. Currently, the benchmark federal fund rate is at a range of 0 to 0.25%, down from a range of 1 to 1.25%. The cut essentially brings the nation's interest rate to zero. As such, this is an aggressive step to protect the U.S. economy from the pandemic. Additionally, the Trump administration announced that it is working on continually expanding testing. Generally, innovative advanced testing is important for various reasons, one of which is the potential assistance a test can provide during vaccine development. Researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity – a joint venture between the University of Melbourne and the Royal Melbourne hospital – were able to test blood samples at four different time points in an otherwise healthy woman in her 40s, who presented with COVID-19 and had mild-to-moderate symptoms requiring hospital admission. The team was able to dissect the immune response leading to successful recovery from COVID-19, which might be the secret to finding an effective vaccine

GTX Corp. (OTC: GTXO) just announced breaking news that, "in an effort to support the community at large from the Covid-19 pandemic it will begin selling coronavirus face masks.

Under the Company's Health and Safety umbrella, GTX has been actively sourcing masks across the globe, reaching out to its wide network of manufacturing partners in order to secure and make available a product that is in extreme high demand right now.

'As this unprecedented global threat continues to spread, GTX will play its role in leveraging every resource it has from its technology to channel partners. GTX is pledging to do its part in fighting this pandemic and as a for profit with purpose company, we are committed to staying true to our ethos of providing technologies and solutions that serve the community at large, GTX is With You,' commented Patrick Bertagna GTX Corp CEO.

While the world at large scrambles to find ample supply of the N95 medical grade masks, GTX took the initiative to make available to its customers, many of them seniors that perhaps live in assisted living and are the most at risk group; a safe and easy place to shop on line. Like social distancing, wearing a mask is another layer of protection and way to help slow down the spread of the virus. It is not fail safe nor a guarantee from contracting a virus, but since people still need to go out of their homes to buy groceries, supplies, medications or walk their dog, having a partial germ protection mask on their face is that little extra layer of protection.

Made of a comfortable light wait, highly breathable non-woven material the Type II face masks have a Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) of 98% and available online at the GTX e commerce store.

Most widely known for its patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App, GTX also owns and licenses a large portfolio of patents in the GPS and wearable technology space, is a U.S. military contractor, has several other consumer products available on its online store and Amazon and most recently soft launched its new NRBz and NFC Veritap solution. To find out more how you can buy or become an authorized reseller contact info@gtxcorp.com business development."

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) announced earlier this month the establishment of a COVID-19 inquiry procedure to ensure the company adequately responds to inbound inquires from professionals and the public. In order to streamline and effectively capture the significant number of inbound inquiries related to the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test, the company requests healthcare professionals, institutions, and other interested parties to send email inquiries to a COVID-19-dedicated email address. Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioScience, commented, "Aytu BioScience is working to be as responsive as possible to the numerous inbound inquiries we're receiving relating to the COVID-19 Rapid Test. With the high volume of inbound calls and emails the Company has received, we want to ensure effective communication and timely response to these calls and emails."

iBio Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) announced today that immunization studies for its SARS-CoV-2 Virus-Like Particle ("VLP") program ("IBIO-200") are proceeding at Texas A&M University System ("TAMUS") laboratories. The work is being performed as part of the Master Joint Development Agreement established between iBio and TAMUS in 2016. "This next stage of work on IBIO-200 is critically important as we seek to quickly enter the clinic with one of our VLP candidates," said Tom Isett, Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of iBio. "As we optimize our choice of adjuvants with both VLP types we have developed, we are fortunate to have a strong relationship with TAMUS that allows us to rapidly bring their deep insight into the pathogenesis of coronaviruses and experience with vaccine development to the task."

Opko Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announced this month that it is now accepting specimens for testing of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from healthcare providers, clinics and health systems throughout the United States. In addition, BioReference had announced a partnership with the New York State Department of Health to provide testing for the first public drive-through testing facility on the East Coast. The facility will be located in New Rochelle, NY, the epicenter for the New York State outbreak. BioReference, in partnership with the state of New York, also expects to begin offering up to 5,000 tests a day at additional satellite testing sites to be set up next week. "Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the US, making access to testing a critical component in helping healthcare providers identify infected patients more quickly. BioReference has been working expeditiously to develop and offer this test that will yield high-quality and accurate results," said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. "I believe that the private sector should be part of the solution in controlling the COVID-19 outbreak and am proud that BioReference can assist Governor Cuomo as he leads New York State through this crisis."

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) announced this month the establishment of a COVID-19 inquiry procedure to ensure the company adequately responds to inbound inquires from professionals and the public. In order to streamline and effectively capture the significant number of inbound inquiries related to the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test, the company requests healthcare professionals, institutions, and other interested parties to send email inquiries to a COVID-19-dedicated email address. Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioScience, commented, "Aytu BioScience is working to be as responsive as possible to the numerous inbound inquiries we're receiving relating to the COVID-19 Rapid Test. With the high volume of inbound calls and emails the Company has received, we want to ensure effective communication and timely response to these calls and emails."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For GTX Corp. financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated four thousand dollars by global media partners inc. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com