FinancialBuzz.com : Presents Exclusive Survey of Beyond Tobacco™ by Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. LIVE from Wall Street in New York City

NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialBuzz.com, a respected source in the financial news media space, today announces an exclusive video survey of Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes live on Wall Street in New York City.



Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. flagship brand, Taat Herb Co. has created Beyond Tobacco™, a tobacco and nicotine free alternative to traditional cigarettes. Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes are made from a proprietary blend of premium hemp that is flavored with rich, and naturally occurring terpenes and effectively deliver high yielding CBD & CBG without the "high" nor the scent or taste of cannabis. In addition to an "Original" version with tobacco flavoring, Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes will also be offered in a "Menthol" version.

Watch the full HD Video Interview now LIVE from Wall Street New York City Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT)

Click Here for full HD video interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lj_QjZH9poQ

About Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (http://taatusa.com)

Taat Herb Co., the flagship brand of Taat Lifestyle & Wellness, is an early-stage life sciences company based in Las Vegas, Nevada innovating nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes. With a unique proprietary blend of all-natural ingredients and meticulous engineering of the user experience, Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes are designed to emulate every aspect of legacy tobacco products with no significant difference to the user. Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes provide benefits that include mitigation of tobacco withdrawals, and reduction of tobacco dependency.

About Financial Buzz Media

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews.

