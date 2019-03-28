Financials Climb as Treasury Yields Reverse Slide -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions climbed as U.S. government-bond prices eased with the market taking breather from a multiday rally that has heightened worries about the outlook for the U.S. economy. Swedbank AB fired its chief executive Thursday, a day after Swedish police raided the banking giant's headquarters as part of a widening money-laundered scandal involving billions of dollars of suspicious money, mostly from Russia. Accenture shares rose after it said profit rose 30% in the latest quarter as company reported stronger sales and a lower provision for taxes in the second quarter. President Trump directed his administration to begin drafting plans to overhaul Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to reduce the government's footprint in housing finance. Deutsche Bank said it plans to launch a new electronic platform where it will trade U.S. stocks directly with large clients, instead of matching buyers and sellers for a fee like Wall Street banks typically do. Two big personnel moves dominated after-hours trading as Wells Fargo announced that CEO Timothy Sloan will step down immediately and retire from the company June 30, and Morgan Stanley said COO Colm Kelleher is retiring.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com