Financials Down After Fed Stress Tests -- Financials Roundup

06/26/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply after the latest stress test results for the largest banks.

The Federal Reserve capped the dividends banks can pay and suspended share buybacks. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and other banks gave back a chunk of their gains from Thursday. Shares of Wells Fargo, whose dividend many analysts saw most at risk, were particularly hard hit.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. plan to ease requirements on banks engaged in swaps trading softened the blow, according to one strategist.

"On the other side of the equation, they rolled back some of the regulations implemented in 2008 and 2009," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -5.48% 92.59 Delayed Quote.-29.73%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. -3.89% 58.1 Delayed Quote.-35.51%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -8.65% 189.19 Delayed Quote.-9.93%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -7.42% 25.34 Delayed Quote.-49.13%
