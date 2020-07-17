Financials Down After Mixed Week Of Earnings -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers fell slightly after a mixed week on earnings.

Shares of major banks with exposure to the U.S. consumer, including Bank of America and Wells Fargo, have been under pressure, while Wall Street focused brokerages such as Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley have fared better.

Another Wall Street concern, money-management giant BlackRock saw shares rally after it reported a 21% increase in second-quarter, as investors leaned on its bond funds to make rapid bets in volatile markets roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress should consider automatically forgiving Paycheck Protection Program loans taken out by the smallest U.S. businesses, and offer a second helping of aid to firms hard hit by the pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, as reported earlier.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Friday said he hoped the country could return toward normalcy by Christmas, as he presented a provisional plan to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions and get British people to return to work, as the Conservative government attempts to jumpstart an economy still reeling from the fallout of Brexit.

