Financials Down Ahead Of Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers fell ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement Wednesday.

The Fed said it extended by three months the operation of all of its emergency lending programs that had been set to run through September to support economic activity during the coronavirus pandemic.

A unit of American International Group agreed to pay $20 million to settle claims that it failed to disclose payments intended to draw more business to the firm, the first case to emerge from a crackdown on practices in the market for teachers' retirement plans.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com