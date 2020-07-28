Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Down Ahead Of Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers fell ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement Wednesday.

The Fed said it extended by three months the operation of all of its emergency lending programs that had been set to run through September to support economic activity during the coronavirus pandemic.

A unit of American International Group agreed to pay $20 million to settle claims that it failed to disclose payments intended to draw more business to the firm, the first case to emerge from a crackdown on practices in the market for teachers' retirement plans. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35pUK sets up 500 million pound emergency insurance fund for film and TV
RE
05:33pUtilities Up On Fed Bets -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:30pCommunications Services Down On Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:27pTech Up As Dollar Weakens Against Euro -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:23pMondelez ceo says expects sales "improvements" in h2 unless serious covid relapse
RE
05:22pFinancials Down Ahead Of Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:20pConsumer Cos Down After Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:19pOil falls as U.S. stimulus package faces tough talks
RE
05:16pHealth Care Down, But Not By Much, After Strong Pfizer Earnings - Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 1st Half Operating Profit Missed But..
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
4II-VI INCORPORATED : II-VI Incorporated to Webcast FY 2020 Fourth-Quarter Conference Call
5MCPHY ENERGY : ACTIVITY FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020: a strong commercial dynamic despite the Covid-19 crisis, c..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group