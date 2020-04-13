Financials Down Ahead Of JPMorgan Earnings -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as investors braced for dire earnings reports.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase fell by more than 4% ahead of the largest U.S. bank's earnings report Tuesday.

Former Trump administration official Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital was hit by heavy losses in March from a big bet on debt investments and now is considering possible steps after some of its hedge-fund managers prevented SkyBridge and other clients from withdrawing their money.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com