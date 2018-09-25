Financials Down Ahead of Fed -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders fell as traders pulled in their bullish horns ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. Financial stocks have risen steadily with Treasury yields for much of the month. But Tuesday, even as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit the highest level since May, traders were reluctant to commit capital ahead of the pivotal Fed meeting. Spanish lender Banco Santander SA named UBS Group investment banker Andrea Orcel as its new chief executive.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com