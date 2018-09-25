Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Down Ahead of Fed -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 10:41pm CEST

Shares of banks and lenders fell as traders pulled in their bullish horns ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. Financial stocks have risen steadily with Treasury yields for much of the month. But Tuesday, even as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit the highest level since May, traders were reluctant to commit capital ahead of the pivotal Fed meeting. Spanish lender Banco Santander SA named UBS Group investment banker Andrea Orcel as its new chief executive.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:51pTelecoms up on Defensive Positioning -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
10:49pApple shaves cost from displays in newest iPhones - analyst firm
RE
10:49pTech up as Traders Rotate Back Into Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10:45pDEUTSCHE BANK MULLS MERGER SCENARIO WITH UBS : Handelsblatt
RE
10:43pS&P 500 dips as chip stocks and utilities tumble
RE
10:43pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Trades Above 3.10% Ahead Of Fed Decision
DJ
10:41pCNBC : “Consumer Confidence Rises to Highest Level in 18 Years”
PU
10:41pFinancials Down Ahead of Fed -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10:38pConsumer Cos up Amid Deal Activity -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars
2TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
3TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
4LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Why is Brent more expensive than WTI?
5U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.