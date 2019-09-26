Log in
Financials Down Amid Political Nerves -- Financials Roundup

09/26/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly amid nervousness about a prolonged impeachment fight in Congress.

Major central banks have seen more internal dissent over adding stimulus or have opted to leave monetary policy unchanged in recent weeks, a shift after a wave of easing earlier this year amid cooling global growth.

German-born Sabine Lautenschlaeger, a European Central Bank official who had opposed new stimulus measures, resigned unexpectedly Wednesday.

Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren warned about the futility of further interest rate cuts as a response to trade-policy risks.

Swiss bank UBS launched high-yield credit funds focused on social "impact" and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in partnership with Hermes International and Federated Investors, in the latest sign of interest in sustainable investing.

Dutch lender ABN Amro Group faces a criminal probe in the Netherlands over a lack of anti-money-laundering and terrorism financing controls, the latest European bank under pressure over illicit money flows.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

