Financials Down Amid Reopening Nerves -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked down as investors tried to assess the likely time-scale of economic reopening and recovery.

The price of oil surged Thursday, but remains below "breakeven levels" for most U.S. shale-field producers. American drillers have an out-sized presence in the junk-bond market, and some observers expect a likely wave of bankruptcies to rattle the high-yield market as a whole.

The financial sector is among those vulnerable to an extended freeze in global economic activity, not least because of the ramifications of such an outcome for credit and equity markets.

Blackstone Group's shares rose after a write-down in the first quarter was not as severe as feared. The leveraged-buyout and investment firm swung to a first-quarter loss as declining markets weighed on the value of its investment portfolio and assets under management fell from the prior quarter for just the third time since the financial crisis.

