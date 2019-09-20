Financials Down Amid Wave Of Volatility - Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as a new wave of volatility washed through financial markets. "Quadruple witching" -- the coinciding of expiration dates on options on stocks and indexes -- exacerbated swings in the stock market Friday, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. For U.S. stock indexes to break through records they almost touched this week, the market "a clear catalyst has to emerge," said Ms. Krosby. "It could be the tariff issue, it could be earnings." German lender Commerzbank said its management board has submitted a draft of its new strategy to a supervisory board, including thousands of job cuts and hundreds of millions of euros in charges. Two Federal Reserve officials explained why they opposed this week's interest-rate cut, and a third defended the move, as central bankers remained divided amid an uncertain outlook for trade and the broader economy. Fund manager Vanguard is pilot-testing a new "robo-adviser" platform, as firms vie for the attention of capture younger, tech-savvy investors.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com