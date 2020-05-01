Log in
Financials Down As Earnings, Market Voaltility Weigh -- Financials Roundup

05/01/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as firms reported a heavy toll on earnings from the coronavirus pandemic.

Money managers and investment banks were also hurt by volatility in global markets as the broad Standard & Poor's 500 fell sharply and Treasury yields remained near their March lows.

Market watchers are concerned about recurrent selloffs in Treasury yields, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"Low rates are good, but you look for stability, and when you get down to those [March] levels it's a a sign of fear in the market."

Investment firm Apollo Global Management reported a first-quarter loss, as it was forced to write down the value of stakeholdings because of the market rout.

The firm also said it took advantage of the rout to make new investments.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares rose from their said charges on bad loans soared during the coronavirus pandemic, weighing on its earnings and warned of uncertainty over its outlook for the full year and medium term.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

