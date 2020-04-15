Financials Down As Loan-Loss Provisions Offset Trading Gains -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as boosted loan-loss reserves offset strong trading-desk performances for Wall Street banks.

Goldman Sachs Group posted a 46% drop first-quarter profit as companies and investors hoarded cash and the U.S. economy ground to a halt.

An $868 million loss in its own investment portfolio, plus money it set aside to cover expected loan losses in the future, dragged down otherwise strong results in its core businesses of trading and investment banking.

Debt traders had their best three-month stretch in five years, pulling in nearly $3 billion.

Similarly, Bank of America's stock traders' $1.7 billion in revenue was a quarterly record. Shares of the second largest U.S. bank by assets fell sharply, however, after it set aside more than $3.6 billion for loan losses, reflecting expectations of deteriorated consumer creditworthiness.

"What you're getting out of the banks -- whether it's JPMorgan, Bank of America or Wells Fargo -- is they're preparing for sizable late payments, defaults as a result of this, and that is probably very accurate," said Oliver Pursche, an independent market strategist.

"They're all looking at the internal data looking at requests they're getting for loan deferrals...and are bracing for another wave of asks."

These rising default expectations bode ill for the housing market and the U.S. economy more broadly, said Mr. Pursche.

Meanwhile, Citigroup, a bank known for its global reach because of vast multinational presence and cross-border finance operations, said first-quarter profit plunged 46%, after the bank set aside nearly $5 billion to prepare for a wave of loan defaults, wiping out a strong quarter from its investment bank.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com