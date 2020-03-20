Financials Down As Market Dislocations Continue Despite Fed Efforts -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as dislocations in global markets continued, with energy futures, stock indexes and Treasurys all swinging wildly.

"This is a truly unique change from the market pricing growth...suddenly to a 2008" scenario, said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

"Basically from the best possible scenario to the worst."

Earnings-based valuations of the broad Standard & Poor's 500 remain elevated on a long-term chart, more comparable to those in 2000 than in 2007.

"So potentially, it can still go a lot lower," Mr. Di Mattia said. There's also a danger of a "negative feedback loop" as dislocated credit markets put added stress on Main Street businesses, generating negative earnings and economic data that would cause another shock in credit markets.

Exchange operator CME Group auctioned off a portfolio as a result of Ronin Capital, one of its direct clearing firms, which was unable to meet its capital requirements, CNBC reported Friday.

"This is what you see when markets freeze up, this is the kind of headline you see when there are pockets of dislocation in the markets," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"If this continues, you will see more of these headlines."

In one positive sign for credit markets, "the Fed has been intensifying its focus on intervention to provide liquidity in the markets," said Ms Krosby.

"Every day, there is another announcement...it's not yet manifesting itself in the markets, but it does take time."

Deutsche Bank warned the coronavirus pandemic may affect the bank's ability to meet its key financial targets, but that it is too early to estimate the potential hit, as reported earlier.

