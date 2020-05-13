Financials Down As Market Instability Resurfaces -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply as market instability returned.

U.S. stocks slid alongside Treasury yields as confidence in risky securities was rattled by warnings about the economic outlook and need for further economic stimulus from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

While Mr. Powell indicated that he was satisfied with the central bank's current set of tools, futures markets continue to price in Fed actions that would result in negative interest rates in the U.S. for the first time.

Separately, the Fed issued a fresh rebuke over Deutsche Bank's money-laundering controls, returning focus to an issue that has long dogged the German lender.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com