Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Down As Market Instability Resurfaces -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply as market instability returned.

U.S. stocks slid alongside Treasury yields as confidence in risky securities was rattled by warnings about the economic outlook and need for further economic stimulus from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

While Mr. Powell indicated that he was satisfied with the central bank's current set of tools, futures markets continue to price in Fed actions that would result in negative interest rates in the U.S. for the first time.

Separately, the Fed issued a fresh rebuke over Deutsche Bank's money-laundering controls, returning focus to an issue that has long dogged the German lender.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:43pTech Down As Mommentum Fades -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:40pCommunications Services Down On Earnings View -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:39pFinancials Down As Market Instability Resurfaces -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pWSJ SURVEY : Coronavirus to Cause 17% Unemployment in June -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:13pCorrection to Economic Survey Article
DJ
05:10pItaly approves long-delayed economic stimulus package in coronavirus fight
RE
05:10pConsumer Cos Down After Fed's Powell Warns on Economic View -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED : GENTING SINGAPORE : 1Q Revenue Fell 36% on Covid Impact
2Shares of sensor maker AMS dive after proposes capital hike
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
4EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Delivers Distribution Per ..
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : TRAVEL LIGHT WITH A MASK: Europe unveils plans to get planes back in sky

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group