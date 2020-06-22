Financials Down As Treasury Yields Hold Near Lows -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked down as Treasury yields held near recent lows amid renewed Covid-19 cases outbreaks in parts of the U.S. and the developing world.

The German financial technology concern Wirecard said the roughly $2 billion missing from its balance sheet probably doesn't exist, confirmation that its fast-growing online payments business was a mirage, as it continues negotiations with lenders and prepares for a restructuring. The $2 billion is equivalent to net profits reported by the payment company for more than a decade.

After a Chicago restaurant successfully invoked a "force majeure" clause to fight a rent bill in court, more commercial landlords could battle tenants in court, said strategists at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

