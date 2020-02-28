Financials Down As Volatility Shows No Sign Of Subsiding -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell after the fastest stock-market correction on record led to the deepest weekly losses for the broad Standard & Poor's 500 since the financial crisis.

This week's selloff bears the hallmarks of "forced selling" as hedge funds and other institutional investors receive "margin calls" requiring them to sell stocks of all kinds to meet reserve requirements for leveraged, or "margin" trades, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

The "ferocious selling," when you can't "get a bid to save your life" reminded Ms. Krobsy of the Dec. 24, 2018 rout, when selling was accelerated by "algorithmic" trading, where certain index levels triggered automatic sales.

The cause of this year's selloff, however, suggests it might not be as fleeting an event as the last correction in late 2018.

"We also have to look at the catalyst for this, and it's virus versus man, virus versus the Street, virus versus the markets," said Ms. Krosby. "And it's humbling, it's humbling because we can talk all we want about fundamentals, talk about markets, and when you should go in. But all of this is predicated on a virus's migration and the effect of a virus."

Ms. Krosby said she is watching the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which should begin to rise once the abject fear lifts from global markets.

The 10-year yield closed at a new record low Friday after its seventh straight decline.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com