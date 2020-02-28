Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Down As Volatility Shows No Sign Of Subsiding -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 05:35pm EST

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell after the fastest stock-market correction on record led to the deepest weekly losses for the broad Standard & Poor's 500 since the financial crisis.

This week's selloff bears the hallmarks of "forced selling" as hedge funds and other institutional investors receive "margin calls" requiring them to sell stocks of all kinds to meet reserve requirements for leveraged, or "margin" trades, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

The "ferocious selling," when you can't "get a bid to save your life" reminded Ms. Krobsy of the Dec. 24, 2018 rout, when selling was accelerated by "algorithmic" trading, where certain index levels triggered automatic sales.

The cause of this year's selloff, however, suggests it might not be as fleeting an event as the last correction in late 2018.

"We also have to look at the catalyst for this, and it's virus versus man, virus versus the Street, virus versus the markets," said Ms. Krosby. "And it's humbling, it's humbling because we can talk all we want about fundamentals, talk about markets, and when you should go in. But all of this is predicated on a virus's migration and the effect of a virus."

Ms. Krosby said she is watching the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which should begin to rise once the abject fear lifts from global markets.

The 10-year yield closed at a new record low Friday after its seventh straight decline.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. -2.67% 75.45 Delayed Quote.-17.30%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -4.56% 1267 Delayed Quote.-10.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
05:55pJOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven Outlines $285 Million in Disaster Assistance for Sugar Cooperatives with Red River Valley Growers
PU
05:48pUtilities Down As Sector Follows Broad Market Into Correction Territory -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:47pCoronavirus outbreak rains on dealmakers' M&A parade
RE
05:46pWall Street bounce too little, too late as world stocks post shock weekly decline
RE
05:46pWall Street bounce too little, too late as world stocks post shock weekly decline
RE
05:44pWall Street bounce too little, too late as world stocks post shock weekly decline
RE
05:44pCommunications Services Down As Investors Flee Risk -- Communications
DJ
05:37pUSTR vows to push for trade deals with Britain, EU; seeks broader reset at WTO
RE
05:37pTech Up Slightly As Investors Reconsider Coronavirus Implications -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:35pFinancials Down As Volatility Shows No Sign Of Subsiding -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P falls for seventh day, suffers biggest weekly plunge since 2008 crisis
2NOVACYT : Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
3HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
4THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
5ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Revival gives Rolls-Royce confidence despite coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group