Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Down, But Brokers Bounce On Schwab-TD Ameritrade Speculation -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 05:09pm EST

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly as deal speculation buoyed some brokerage stocks.

Shares of TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab rallied after Fox Business News reported that Schwab had offered to buy its rival discount brokerage for $26 billion.

Shares of the third major player in the niche, E*Trade, fell following the report.

These brokers had long counted on commissions as a source of revenue, but Schwab abruptly changed the business model when it offered commission-free trading on all U.S. stocks recently, prompting its rivals to follow suit.

"Following the move to $0 commissions in October, M&A has returned to the forefront as scale and revenue diversity have increased in importance," said analysts at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients, acknowledging the strategic sense behind a Schwab acquisition of TD Ameritrade.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOX CORPORATION -0.53% 35.7 Delayed Quote.-25.42%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION 16.92% 48.38 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 7.33% 48.03 Delayed Quote.7.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26pCommunications Services Up As Regulatory Fears Subside -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:22pJPMorgan lowers account minimum, expands free trades for You Invest
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pTech Down On Trade-Deal Worries -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pDemocratic Senators Want the Fed to Better Prepare Banks for Climate Change
DJ
05:13pHouse Democrats see progress on U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, passage possible this year
RE
05:13pPelosi says progress was made on USMCA in meeting with Lighthizer
RE
05:09pFinancials Down, But Brokers Bounce On Schwab-TD Ameritrade Speculation -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:07pConsumer Cos Down After Mixed Sales, Economic Reports -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil rises to two-month high on hopes of longer OPEC cuts, U.S.-China trade deal
3China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : British utility Centrica confirms full-year targets, lifts efficiency goals
5JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group