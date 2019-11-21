Financials Down, But Brokers Bounce On Schwab-TD Ameritrade Speculation -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly as deal speculation buoyed some brokerage stocks.

Shares of TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab rallied after Fox Business News reported that Schwab had offered to buy its rival discount brokerage for $26 billion.

Shares of the third major player in the niche, E*Trade, fell following the report.

These brokers had long counted on commissions as a source of revenue, but Schwab abruptly changed the business model when it offered commission-free trading on all U.S. stocks recently, prompting its rivals to follow suit.

"Following the move to $0 commissions in October, M&A has returned to the forefront as scale and revenue diversity have increased in importance," said analysts at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients, acknowledging the strategic sense behind a Schwab acquisition of TD Ameritrade.

