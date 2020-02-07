Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
Financials Down, But Losses Limited After Strong Jobs Report -- Financials Roundup

02/07/2020 | 05:31pm EST

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as a strong jobs report boded well for loan demand.

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam stepped down as the board of the Swiss bank lost patience with his efforts to distance himself from a spying scandal.

Douglas Hodge, the former chief executive of bond giant Pacific Investment Management, was sentenced Friday to nine months in prison, the longest sentence to date for any parent charged in the sprawling college-admissions cheating case, as reported earlier.

While the coronavirus outbreak has caused some panicky selloffs, the long runup in stocks means that investors' risk appetite remains robust, said one strategist.

"It looks as if the market wants to take advantage of all of the pockets of opportunity and buy on the dip," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.23% 12.81 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC -0.69% 94.67 Delayed Quote.1.70%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 0.62% 1461 Delayed Quote.0.21%
