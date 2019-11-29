Financials Down, But Losses Limited By Treasury Yield Gains -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as Treasury yields finished a weak month with a gain.

The combination of steady economic growth and rising Treasury yields would bode well for bank profit growth.

Shares of fund firm Man Group should outperform those of European money management peers after a selloff recently, according to one brokerage.

Hefty share buybacks, "substantial performance fees expected in the second half and a diversified business mix that should support ongoing net fund flow gathering capability" count in Man Group's favor, said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a note to clients.

