Financials Down, But Not By Much, As Investors Rotate Out Of Tech -- Financials Roundup

09/03/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated out of stock-market sectors that had run up more during the summer, including technology stocks.

Digital mortgage lender Rocket Cos. fell sharply after reporting its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. The company gave a third-quarter production outlook of around $82 billion to $85 billion of closed loan volume, a hefty sum, but one that was already priced into the stock because of the current mortgage boom, according to some analysts.

The interest rate that European banks use to lend among themselves dropped to a record low this week in a sign of how credit markets have been distorted by central banks' aggressive measures this year, as reported earlier. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

