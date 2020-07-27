Financials Down On Fed Views -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers fell as investors braced for more weakness in interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement, anticipated midweek.

The Fed is likely to highlight growing risks to the economic growth outlook from the recent resurgence of Covid-19 infections in the U.S.

Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine) said she would join Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah) in opposing the nomination of economist Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board of governors.

Collapsed payments processor Wirecard miscoded gambling transactions and had high levels of stolen card purchases and reversed transactions, leading to fines of more than $10 million each from Visa and Mastercard more than a decade ago, The Wall Street Journal reported.

