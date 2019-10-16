Financials Down Slightly, But Hold Recent Gains After Strong Earnings -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly after another solid round of earnings from the sector.

Shares of Bank of America rose after the second largest U.S. bank by assets posted growth in its consumer, wealth-management and commercial-banking businesses in the third quarter. Shares of Bank of America -- and the Financial Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund -- are close to their highest levels since the financial crisis.

Meanwhile, strength in mortgage operations motivated growth in two of the largest U.S. regional banks, hinting that lenders have seen some gains thanks to the Fed's interest-rate cuts.

Total revenue at U.S. Bancorp, based in Minneapolis, rose by almost 4%, largely driven by higher noninterest income, or businesses, like mortgage origination and refinancing, that generate fees and aren't as sensitive to interest rates. Similarly, Pennsylvania lender PNC Financial posted marked mortgage-business growth.

