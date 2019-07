Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked down as traders treaded water ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision.

Capital One shares plummeted after the fifth largest U.S. credit-card issuer warned that hackers had accessed the personal information of 106 million customers.

Rival Mastercard posted a 31% increase in quarterly profit to $2.05 billion, but saw shares decline.

