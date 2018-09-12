Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders fell as traders responded to a drop in Treasury yields and the threat of major insurance losses from an approaching hurricane. Property-and-casualty insurers such as Travelers continued their recent selloff as Hurricane Florence threatened to be the first major hurricane to hit the Carolinas in more than 20 years. Prudential Financial Investment firm Carlyle Group is buying fellow private-equity firm KKR's majority stake in Sedgwick, an insurance company, for $6.7 billion. Two years before Equifax stunned the world with the announcement it had been hacked, the credit-reporting company expressed concern about being targeted by Chinese spies, The Wall Street Journal reported. Investment firm Carlyle Group is buying fellow private-equity firm KKR's majority stake in Sedgwick, an insurance company, for $6.7 billion. Prudential Financial Chief Executive John Strangfeld will retire at the end of November and be succeeded by the chief operating officer of the insurer's international businesses.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com