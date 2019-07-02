Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions fell alongside Treasury yields as fears about trade resurfaced. Deutsche Bank has had talks with Citigroup, BNP Paribas and others that could involve selling or transferring parts of its once-prized equities business, once the crown jewel of its Wall Street investment bank. "European banks remain constrained by the negative deposit rate environment, which saps capital and their ability to step up loan growth," said Ron Temple, co-head of multi-asset investing at Lazard Asset Management, in e-mailed comments.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pAuto Sales Slipped in First Half as Prices Climbed -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:35pWall Street looks to earnings after strongest June in decades
RE
05:32pALCOA : Quebec Smelter Workers OK Pact, Curtailed Capacity to Be Restarted -- Update
DJ
05:26pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Retreat -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:25pCommunications Services Up Amid Growth Optimism -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:23pU.S. slaps duties on certain steel produced in South Korea, Taiwan
RE
05:21pTech Up Slightly as Semiconductor Rally Stalls -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:19pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:18pConsumer Cos Flat as Airline Optimism Offset by Retail Woes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
3NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
4CCC SA : Polish cabinet postpones talks on retail tax due to PM absence
5PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Le..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About