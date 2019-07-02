Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions fell alongside Treasury yields as fears about trade resurfaced. Deutsche Bank has had talks with Citigroup, BNP Paribas and others that could involve selling or transferring parts of its once-prized equities business, once the crown jewel of its Wall Street investment bank. "European banks remain constrained by the negative deposit rate environment, which saps capital and their ability to step up loan growth," said Ron Temple, co-head of multi-asset investing at Lazard Asset Management, in e-mailed comments.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com