Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

08/02/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as Treasury yields continued to slide.

Royal Bank of Scotland shares fell after the British bank posted quarterly earnings short of the average analyst estimate.

Navigant Consulting said it agreed to be acquired by a portfolio company of private-equity firm Veritas Capital for $28 a share in cash, or about $1.1 billion.

One of the two Federal Reserve officials who opposed Wednesday's interest-rate cut by the central bank justified his view based on the current state of the economy and financial system risks, in a statement Friday.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

