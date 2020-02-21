Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Down With Treasury Yields On Risk Aversion -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 05:15pm EST

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as a wave of risk aversion swept through markets, pushing down Treasury yields.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to a five-month low of 1.47%. Many bank-loan rates are benchmarked to Treasury rates.

German insurer Allianz said fourth-quarter net profit rose to about $2.01 billion, and increased its dividend.

Royal Bank of Canada plans to roll out a direct-to-consumer bank in the U.S. as it seeks to boost its deposit base and wealth-management franchise.

HSBC Holdings has narrowed the field in its search for a new chief executive to interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn and Jean Pierre Mustier, head of Italian bank UniCredit.

Wells Fargo is nearing settlements with the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission over its long-running fake-account scandal, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 1.18% 230.7 Delayed Quote.4.40%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.45% 562.2 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 1.12% 109.21 Delayed Quote.5.11%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.76% 47.7 Delayed Quote.-12.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
06:05pMortgage Fintech Provider OpenClose Experiences Significant Growth and Continues Adding Award Winning Talent
SE
05:43pWells Fargo to pay $3 billion to U.S., admits pressuring workers in fake-accounts scandal
RE
05:43pRemaining hurdles for scandal-hit Wells Fargo
RE
05:35pTrudeau says rail blockades must end, indigenous protesters remain defiant
RE
05:31pU.S. Long-Bond Yield Hits All-Time Low -- Update
DJ
05:25p777 Partners Announces Acquisition of Uown Leasing
SE
05:23pUtilities Down Slightly, As Safe-Haven Demand Cushions Losses -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:22pCommunications Services Down On Growth Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:18pTech Down As COVID-19 Seen Slowing Asian Economic Growth -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FSCT FINAL DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Final Deadline in Securities Class Action Laws..
2BYND DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
3CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP : CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP : Form 10-K - Annual Report
4B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. : B RILEY FINANCIAL : SEC Filing - 8-K
5TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away f..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group