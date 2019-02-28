Financials Down as 2019 Stock Rebound Stalls -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial institutions fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for market stability in light of three straight declines for major U.S. stock indexes. Some strategists who had predicted a rebound in 2019 are now indicating that the rally may be close to completion. Any selloff could start in the small-capitalization end of the stock market, where the rebound has been the most pronounced. "The rebound in small has been breathtaking and Russell 2000 off to best start since '87," said strategists at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients. "In the previous best five starts to a new year, the average next 10-month return was a paltry 1.2%. Even worse, valuations were already stretched and have become even more expensive." Sherborne Investors, the activist investment firm pushing Barclays to shrink its investment bank, is financing around half of its multibillion-dollar stake in the British bank with a loan from Bank of America. Toronto-Dominion Bank's first-quarter profit rose more than 2% from a year earlier, helped by its investment in TD Ameritrade and a much smaller provision for income tax.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com