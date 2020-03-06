Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials Down as Coronavirus Fears Causes Slump in Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 05:32pm EST

Shares of banks and other financial institutions slid as fear of the economic effects of the coronavirus continued to ripple through markets.

The yield on the 10-Year Treasury plunged to record lows, continuing a remarkable surge in demand for the safe-haven bonds that will likely weigh on banks' lending margins. Those fears are already reflected in the price of the largest U.S. lenders, with the SPDR Select Sector Financial exchange-traded fund, which tracks the financial sector of the Standard & Poor's 500, falling a further 3% to close on the brink of bear-market territory.

One strategist said the coronavirus selloff bears the hallmark of a fear-driven panic. "The psychology of the crowd is really affecting things," said Rich Steinberg, chief market strategist at The Colony Group. "In a bull market, people feel a false sense of control and security. When the market drops like this, the anxiety leads to an exaggerated sense of doom."

Investors feel a natural urge to duck out of the stock market until the volatility ends, but that's almost impossible to do, Mr. Steinberg said. "They never ring the bell at the bottom," he said.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase fell by more than 5% after reports that Chief Executive Jamie Dimon had suffered an acute aortic dissection -- a rare and often fatal heart injury. Mr. Dimon handed the reins temporarily to co-presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith.

U.K. investigators are examining visits by Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley to Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island, Little St. James, as part of a probe into whether Mr. Staley told the truth about his association with the convicted sex offender.

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said on Friday the U.S. central bank may need the power to buy a broader array of bonds to provide stimulus given the sharp and historic decline in Treasury yields amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -2.78% 130.94 Delayed Quote.-27.11%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -5.19% 108.05 Delayed Quote.-18.24%
RIPPLE - BITCOIN -1.03%End-of-day quote.-1.42%
RIPPLE - ETHEREUM -0.88% 0.001 End-of-day quote.-29.11%
RIPPLE - EURO -1.53% 0.2144 End-of-day quote.24.60%
RIPPLE - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -1.48% 0.2422 End-of-day quote.24.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:44aFRANCE SAYS 11 PEOPLE HAVE NOW DIED FROM CORONAVIRUS : Health Ministry
RE
09:37aNumber of UK coronavirus cases rises to 206
RE
09:33aDiamond Princess passenger dies, bringing ship's death toll to seven - NHK
RE
09:31aWhat you need to know about coronavirus right now
RE
09:25aShanghai tightens airport checks as imported virus infections in China jump
RE
09:24aU.S. sailor confirmed with coronavirus in Italy
RE
09:16aLeader of Italy's Democratic Party contracts coronavirus
RE
08:53aSouth Korea suspends visas for Japanese in tit-for-tat coronavirus curbs
RE
08:44aPope cancels main appearances in public to avoid crowds gathering amid coronavirus
RE
08:43aAmericans quarantined in Bethlehem hotel in coronavirus scare - Palestinian official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel sto..
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3BHP GROUP : BHP : selects contractors for Pre-FEED Design Competition for Trion Floating Production Unit
4BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD : Eric Sprott Announces Investment in Balmoral Resources Ltd.
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Won't Finance Quebec Project -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group