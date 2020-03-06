Financials Down as Coronavirus Fears Causes Slump in Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions slid as fear of the economic effects of the coronavirus continued to ripple through markets.

The yield on the 10-Year Treasury plunged to record lows, continuing a remarkable surge in demand for the safe-haven bonds that will likely weigh on banks' lending margins. Those fears are already reflected in the price of the largest U.S. lenders, with the SPDR Select Sector Financial exchange-traded fund, which tracks the financial sector of the Standard & Poor's 500, falling a further 3% to close on the brink of bear-market territory.

One strategist said the coronavirus selloff bears the hallmark of a fear-driven panic. "The psychology of the crowd is really affecting things," said Rich Steinberg, chief market strategist at The Colony Group. "In a bull market, people feel a false sense of control and security. When the market drops like this, the anxiety leads to an exaggerated sense of doom."

Investors feel a natural urge to duck out of the stock market until the volatility ends, but that's almost impossible to do, Mr. Steinberg said. "They never ring the bell at the bottom," he said.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase fell by more than 5% after reports that Chief Executive Jamie Dimon had suffered an acute aortic dissection -- a rare and often fatal heart injury. Mr. Dimon handed the reins temporarily to co-presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith.

U.K. investigators are examining visits by Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley to Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island, Little St. James, as part of a probe into whether Mr. Staley told the truth about his association with the convicted sex offender.

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said on Friday the U.S. central bank may need the power to buy a broader array of bonds to provide stimulus given the sharp and historic decline in Treasury yields amid the coronavirus outbreak.

